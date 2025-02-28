Pre-season testing has come to a close, and the resounding sentiment from the Formula 1 paddock is that it will be simply impossible to determine a pecking order until the Australian Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, we were given plenty of F1 news to chew on until then, from Lewis Hamilton’s verdict on his first official test to Yuki Tsunoda’s new management.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton is feeling good going into 2025

Lewis Hamilton has said his pre-season for F1 2025 has left him feeling the “most positive” he’s felt going into a championship in years.

The seven-time F1 World Champion concludes Ferrari’s pre-season testing programme behind the wheel of the SF-25 on Friday, before heading to Australia for his first race with the Scuderia.

F1 news: Yuki Tsunoda under new management

After missing out on a Red Bull move for F1 2025, VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda is now under new management.

And his new representative has wasted no time in looking to “build a relationship” with Red Bull senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko.

F1 news: A spicy new Drive to Survive just dropped

A new trailer for the upcoming series of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive has unearthed the moment Red Bull boss Christian Horner called McLaren rival Zak Brown “a pr*ck.”

Netflix is set to release the seventh series of Drive to Survive, the widely acclaimed F1-based series, next week ahead of the opening race of the F1 2025 season in Australia on March 16.

F1 news: What to expect from F1 2025 after testing

McLaren’s MCL39 looks to be the car to beat to start the F1 2025 season, even if it looks a little reluctant at times…

Braving the chilly conditions during Thursday afternoon’s four-hour testing session at the Bahrain International Circuit, I threw on my painfully thin hoodie jumper and headed out trackside to observe the 10 brand-new F1 cars up close.

F1 news: George Russell tops a strange day in Bahrain

George Russell set the pace on the third and final day of F1 2025 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It looked like reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen was going to end Day 3 on top, only for Russell to snatch that P1 spot in the closing moments, while Williams remained at the sharp end with Alex Albon claiming P3, making them a team to keep a close eye on in Melbourne.

