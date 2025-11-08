Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying was a frustrating experience for Lewis Hamilton, who emerged 11th on the grid and with his first reprimand of the season.

Ferrari was unable to find the pace to trouble the frontrunners at Interlagos, with Hamilton failing to reach the line in time to start his final lap, confirming his SQ2 elimination. Hamilton bluntly stated that Ferrari was not as fast as the team thought it was.

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari overestimated itself in Brazil

Adding to Hamilton’s disappointment after Brazilian GP Sprint qualifying was a reprimand, which he incurred for failing to sufficiently slow under double-waved yellows in SQ2. The caution was thrown after Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc spun coming out of Turn 10.

“Yeah, it definitely didn’t help,” Hamilton admitted after the session.

Nonetheless, Hamilton conceded that the pace ultimately was not there in the SF-25 to match the team’s expectations.

Leclerc managed P8 only on the Sprint grid.

“But ay-ay-ay, it’s not for the lack of trying,” Hamilton continued.

“The team thought we were a lot faster than we are.

“Gave it everything, and that’s, ultimately, what matters most. It’s just we’re not quick enough.”

It was put to Hamilton – a three-time winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix – that he has produced some great drives before at Interlagos as he was asked for his Sprint goals. It is a mini-race which could take place in very wet conditions, with a severe weather warning in place.

“I’m 11th now,” Hamilton responded, “so I just have to have some fun from there.”

Alas, it has not been the first season with Ferrari which the seven-time world champion had expected. He remains without a first Ferrari podium, and made the sobering admission that this has not been his year.

“I think at this point, it’s literally just about having fun,” he continued.

“It’s not going well, from my side, my year. I have to just enjoy it wherever I am, and that’s all I can do.”

Leclerc also cut a downbeat figure after qualifying eighth for the Brazil Sprint.

“Not happy,” he declared. “The car was very, very slow today. It didn’t feel that bad, but we are slow, so we’ve got something to work on and to try and improve for tomorrow unfortunately.

“My lap in SQ3, the first one was pretty good. I had a rejected upshift in the last straight. It cost like a tenth-and-a-half. Wouldn’t have been much better, I think maybe P7, but a tough weekend so far.”

Asked if he already has some clear ideas on how to improve the Ferrari, ones which could be put into action after the Sprint when the cars come out of parc ferme conditions pre-qualifying, Leclerc replied: “Nothing makes me think we are out of place in terms of setup.

“So, I’ll try something, whether it’s going to be better or worse, I’m not sure.”

