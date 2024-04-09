With another day in the books, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key headlines to emerge in the world of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton features prominently as he casts his eye to the Mercedes to Ferrari transition, while his current team are currently bamboozled by their F1 2024 creation, the W15. All this and more, so let us take a closer look at the major talking points.

Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari admission as Mercedes journey continues

It was confirmed before the F1 2024 campaign that Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver from next year, but as for when he can begin working with Ferrari on that transition, he says a discussion with his current team boss Toto Wolff is coming to determine that process.

However, with Mercedes searching for answers themselves on the track, Hamilton made it clear that his “energy” is going into ensuring that his Mercedes story does not end on a low.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton makes fresh Ferrari declaration as Mercedes struggles continue

Mercedes admit W15 downforce data ‘doesn’t make sense’

Mercedes went back to the drawing board to create their new-look W15, in hope that this would be the challenger to finally put them in a title fight as part of Formula 1’s ground effect era. Such hopes though have already faded internally with Mercedes yet to make the podium across the opening four rounds of F1 2024.

What the data says the W15 should be doing, and what it actually does are not matching up, as team principal Wolff focused in on the downforce to prove that point. What they see is not what they get.

Read more – ‘It doesn’t make any sense’ – Toto Wolff sheds latest light on Mercedes W15 troubles

Toto Wolff refers to Suzuka as ‘testing’ in Lewis Hamilton explanation

P7 and P9 grid slots became race results for Mercedes at the Japanese Grand Prix, a race during which Hamilton caused a stir by volunteering to yield to team-mate George Russell.

Wolff has now explained why a compromised Hamilton made that call, while he claimed that Mercedes were treating it as “testing” rather than a race at Suzuka.

Read more – Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton let George Russell pass in surprise Suzuka moment

Thierry Boutsen doubts Lewis Hamilton triggers Ferrari return to title-winning ways

It is starting to look like a fresh start for Hamilton at Ferrari is exactly what he needs, the seven-time World Champion set to head for Maranello next year in pursuit of that record-breaking eighth crown.

But, while three-time race winner Thierry Boutsen believes Hamilton will be “revitalised” by his move to Ferrari, when it comes to the prospect of propelling Ferrari to their first taste of title glory since 2008, Boutsen told PlanetF1.com that he does not believe a driver can provide that spark anymore.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton’s ‘revitalising’ Ferrari move won’t bring team titles, claims Thierry Boutsen

Adrian Newey fails to rule out Aston Martin switch

Red Bull currently has the title scene on lockdown, with design guru Adrian Newey regarded as an integral figure in this all-conquering team.

However, it has been claimed that ambitious Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll has approached Newey with a “big-money” offer, Newey having now spoken about a reluctance to plan how his F1 career could look in the long term, rather than shutting down the speculation.

Read more – Adrian Newey issues F1 career update amid big-money Aston Martin move rumours