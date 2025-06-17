Lewis Hamilton is growing “more and more impatient” with life at Ferrari as his struggles persist in the F1 2025 season.

That is the claim of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, who says the team’s highly anticipated British Grand Prix upgrade simply “has to work.”

Hamilton has had an underwhelming start to his first season as a Ferrari driver following his high-profile move from Mercedes last winter.

Despite enjoying some success in the sprint format, winning the mini race from pole position in China before finishing third in Miami, Hamilton has finished no higher than fourth on a Sunday so far in F1 2025.

With team-mate Charles Leclerc collecting all three of Ferrari’s podium finishes to date in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Spain, Hamilton has had his worst-ever start to the season having failed to finish in the top three across the opening 10 races of the season.

After two miserable races in Monaco and Spain recently, the seven-time World Champion’s woes continued in Canada last weekend where he suffered damage after hitting a groundhog and eventually finished sixth.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, Ferrari are set to switch their full focus to their F1 2026 car – codenamed Project 678 – later this month as attention turns to next year’s new regulations.

The team are expected to introduce their last major upgrade to the current SF-25 car at next month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hamilton’s home race, with a tweak to the rear suspension intended to cure the team’s persistent ride-height issues.

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend coincided with the first concrete doubts over the future of team principal Fred Vasseur, with multiple reports in Italy claiming his job is under threat after a poor start to the season.

Appearing in his capacity as a Sky F1 pundit in Montreal, Rosberg, who famously beat Hamilton to the title in 2016, revealed that his former Mercedes team-mate is becoming “more and more impatient” with his new employers.

And he claimed that the British GP upgrade will be key to keeping the mounting frustrations at Ferrari in check entering the second half of F1 2025.

Rosberg said: “There’s so much pressure there at Ferrari.

“You speak to some people and then, of course, Vasseur’s role is under threat according to the Italian media.

“And Lewis also is becoming more and more impatient, obviously.

“Very unlucky also, I have to say, in the last couple of races, always has a few issues going on.

“So let’s hope. All the hope is on that Silverstone upgrade and that has to work for them.”

Rosberg went on to echo Hamilton’s recent calls for Ferrari to switch their full focus to Project 678 as early as possible, insisting next season represents a better chance of winning the title.

He added: “Ferrari’s chance to win the championship is next year, not this year.

“So it’s the Silverstone upgrade and then it’s done.

“They have to focus 100 per cent on next year because that’s where the opportunity is, so they have to weigh that up as well.”

Speaking after the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton declared himself satisfied with sixth place after his early encounter with the local wildlife at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

He said: “I think it was feeling pretty decent up until then [hitting the groundhog].

“I got a good start, held position, I was holding on to the group [ahead], I was managing the tyres well, so I was feeling optimistic.

“I didn’t see it happen but obviously I heard I hit a groundhog, so that’s devastating. I love animals and I’m so sad about it.

“That’s horrible. That’s never happened to me here before.

“The floor basically had a hole in [the right side] and all the vanes were all gone.

“We had a brake issue halfway through as well and then we obviously we stayed out probably too long in the first stop and came out behind traffic and it just went from one thing to another.

“So I’m grateful that I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had, and bag those points.

“We’re really in need of an upgrade and there’s a lot of things that need to change for us to compete at the front.”

Pressed on whether an upgrade is coming, Hamilton cast doubt on whether it will have a major impact on Ferrari’s fortunes in F1 2025.

He added: “They [Ferrari engineers] don’t really talk about it much. I’ve been tasting them [upgrades in the simulator], but there is [something coming].

“I think we have something coming hopefully next week, but I don’t know if it’s much, I don’t know how much it is, I don’t think it’s going to be a lot.

“So it’s just one of those years.”

