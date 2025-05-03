Lewis Hamilton said Ferrari need upgrades after he qualified 12th and Charles Leclerc eighth in another disappointing result for the team.

A podium for Hamilton in the sprint proved to be a small positive in a day of negatives for Ferrari which saw Leclerc crash before the sprint race even started then both drivers struggled in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari plea after Miami quali

Hamilton was complaining about the car’s drivability when he locked up in Q1, threatening an early exit, but even having made it through, he was not in the session much longer – finishing in 12th, his worst qualifying of the year so far.

Speaking immediately afterwards, Hamilton was adamant the team needed upgrades.

“The sprint race was better than qualifying, but we are where we are,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “We need some upgrades. We need some improvements. Really, we’ve got lots of things that need to be better.”

Hamilton spoke with frustration, saying he tried “everything” and even if he did make it to Q3, he did not predict a position much than what his team-mate achieved.

“I don’t feel it in my heart and as I said, I’m trying everything. We’re trying everything. The smallest, bit of time and I was out.

“If we went out on the new tyre, I probably would have been in Q3 and then maybe I’ll be eighth or ninth with Charles, so it doesn’t make a huge difference.

“But the fact is, we are trying and we don’t have the pace.”

On pure pace, Hamilton said they were being outqualified by Williams who had Alex Albon in seventh and Carlos Sainz in sixth.

“Williams are doing a great job, James [Vowles] and his team are doing an amazing job, but pure pace, that’s where we are.

“Charles was fortunate to get through with that new tyre. It just got him through. I had an extra new tyre, we should have used that.”

More reaction from Saturday in Miami

Toto Wolff calls out ‘total lack of judgement’ from Red Bull after dangerous pit stop error

Revealed: Data shows what really happened between Antonelli and Piastri

Leclerc meanwhile was frustrated that he felt he got the maximum out of the car and still did not challenge the front runners.

“To be honest, this weekend, I feel like we are maximizing the potential of the car,” he said. “It shows that the potential of the car is just not there.

“When I finished a lap again today in qualifying, I felt very satisfied with my lap, then it’s only bringing us P8.

“We’ve got to look at it. I think a track like this also highlights our weaknesses. There’s a lot of low-speed corners and both Williams are in front of us and I consider my lap a good one.

“So I think it’s pretty easy to understand where we are lacking.”

Read next: Miami GP: Max Verstappen on pole as Lewis Hamilton errors bite