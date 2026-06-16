It was a milestone moment for Lewis Hamilton at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as he claimed his first victory as a Ferrari driver.

A record-extending 106th career win, Hamilton took the chequered flag 19.5 seconds up the road from Mercedes’ George Russell. While there was a nicely-timed Virtual Safety Car to boost Hamilton’s push, Martin Brundle believes that Hamilton would have won the race regardless.

Lewis Hamilton would have won without VSC, says Martin Brundle

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Hamilton has taken a much-needed leap forward in performance thus far in F1 2026, his second season with Ferrari. That continued when he achieved his first victory with Ferrari by winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s three-stop strategy worked a treat, as did the timing of the Virtual Safety Car, one which allowed Hamilton to make a ‘cheap’ final pit-stop and return to the track ahead of both Mercedes.

Disappearing into the distance from there, Hamilton opened his Ferrari victory account, and inserted his name into the title picture.

While the performance was certainly there for Hamilton, there has been plenty of debate surrounding that VSC. Was it the pivotal turning point for Hamilton, or just a bonus on his way to an inevitable win.

Brundle, writing in his Sky Sports column, suggested the latter.

“Hamilton had made his second stop as early as Lap 27 and was flying along on the more durable tyre compounds.

“He was definitely an increasing threat to the two Mercs just as a ‘Virtual Safety Car’ was eventually deployed on Lap 40 to recover Fernando Alonso’s stricken Aston Martin.

“It was perfect for Hamilton and Ferrari. While all your rivals are at heavily reduced speed, a pit-stop here costs a nett 12 seconds rather than 22 at full racing speeds, meaning Lewis could pit and remain in the lead despite three-stopping.

“The Virtual Safety Car ended conveniently just as Lewis left the pit lane. He could surely win his first Grand Prix for Ferrari, and impressively he then proceeded to check out up front and won by 19 seconds.

“Would he have won regardless of saving 10 seconds on that third and final stop? It’s hard to be certain because he would have needed to overtake Norris and the two Mercedes ordinarily, but my feeling is that he would have won anyway, such was his pace and tyre advantage in the closing stages.”

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Hamilton is up to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings after Barcelona, splitting the two Mercedes. He is nine points ahead of former teammate George Russell, and 41 behind leader Antonelli.

“I love witnessing first hand greats like Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and now Lewis, taking a first victory for this iconic team,” Brundle added. “I wish we had enjoyed the same opportunity for Ayrton [Senna].

“Lewis at 41 was the oldest winner of an F1 race since Jack Brabham in 1970, a full 19 years after his first victory for McLaren in 2007.

“That’s dedication and staying power for you.”

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