Shifting from critics to admirers, Nico Rosberg has labelled Lewis Hamilton’s debut Ferrari win as a “truly fantastic day”, while Ralf Schumacher called it “impressive”.

But just months prior, both were questioning the Ferrari driver’s ability.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win earns praise from former critics

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Hamilton made the bold decision to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari last season, calling time on his 12-year career with Mercedes that included six world titles.

It was billed as a fairytale story, F1’s most successful driver joining its most iconic team in a blockbuster of cinematic proportions.

But alas, it fell short last year with Hamilton not even making it onto a Grand Prix podium.

The naysayers were out.

“He’s obviously the greatest of all time, but it’s really not a worthy ending to his career,” Rosberg told Sky Sports. “It’s a horrible situation to be in. It causes him a lot of suffering.

“Keeping on going? Time is also not on his side. It’s not going to get easier. That’s also not an option.”

But while Rosberg straddled the fence, Schumacher’s blunt opinion was that Hamilton’s time was done.

“Hamilton is in a better position again this year,” the former Toyota driver said. “But over the course of the season, he won’t stand a chance against Leclerc.”

He went on to say that it is time for Hamilton, along with Fernando Alonso to “vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance.”

However, seven race weekends into the F1 2026 season, the narrative has changed.

Hamilton has not only emerged as Ferrari’s number one driver ahead of Charles Leclerc, but he’s also the only one of the teammates to have won a Grand Prix this season.

Hamilton was victorious at the Barcelona Grand Prix where he took the chequered flag 20 seconds ahead of George Russell, while Leclerc retired for the second race in succession.

Hamilton is also second in the drivers’ standings, 41 points behind Kimi Antonelli and nine ahead of Russell. Leclerc is 40 points behind his teammate.

“This was a truly fantastic day for the sport,” proclaimed Rosberg of Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari win on Sky Deutschland. “It’s historic. He’s the greatest of all time.

“It’s brilliant that he’s turned things round, because things looked so bleak last year.

“It felt as though he was almost on his way out; he could have said at any moment: ‘I’m quitting’.

“But he persevered, now feels comfortable in the car, and you can see a positive momentum everywhere.”

As for Schumacher, he reckons it’s now Leclerc who is the Ferrari driver that’s under pressure.

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“It’s impressive what Lewis Hamilton is doing at the moment,” he said.

“He’s got on really well with the car right from the start and is now starting to take the lead in the team again.

“Charles Leclerc obviously has to watch his step a bit now. It’s having an effect on him.”

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