Untelevised team radio footage from the Belgian Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Lewis Hamilton insisted that he was in “an impossible position” in his first-lap collision with Mercedes driver George Russell.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday that Hamilton’s controversial five-second penalty will be raised in a meeting between drivers and the FIA ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton team radio emerges after FIA penalty over George Russell clash

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Hamilton and Russell made contact at Les Combes of the opening lap at Spa, with the Mercedes driver spinning into the gravel in the latest blow to his F1 2026 title hopes.

Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty for his role in the incident, leaving him in fourth place at the chequered flag.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, insisted Hamilton did not deserve a penalty.

Russell said: “The incident with Lewis, honestly, I think was a racing incident. He didn’t do anything reckless. It was just one of those things.”

Analysis: Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian GP conclusions: Spa sacrilege, Russell rattled, Verstappen temptation

Belgian GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Antonelli delivers, Verstappen shines, McLaren left wondering

PlanetF1.com revealed this week that Hamilton’s penalty, as well as the decision to take no action against Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc following a collision with Oscar Piastri on the Kemmel straight, will be on the agenda in a meeting between drivers and the FIA in Budapest.

Untelevised footage from Spa has revealed how Hamilton protested his innocence after making contact with Russell.

The full exchange between Hamilton and his race engineer, Carlo Santi, went as follows:

Hamilton: “Car crossed over in front of me. I was right behind another car, so I had no front end.”

Santi: “And mode race.”

Hamilton: “I don’t know if I have damage.”

Santi: “And car looks good, Lewis. Car looks… safety car deployed. Stay out.”

Hamilton: “Something flew off… something flew off the front of my car.”

Santi: “Understood. And mode safety car.”

Santi: “We are checking on cameras. So far seems OK.”

Hamilton: “That was an impossible position.”

Santi: “Yes, we saw.”

Santi: “And target is to keep the tyres where they are now.”

Santi: “And you will find a double yellow in 5, 6 and 7 and a recovery car will be on track.”

Santi: “And stay in line with the other cars and stay on the left.”

Hamilton: “I don’t know if my wing is in one piece.”

Santi: “We think the wing is fine. We are checking the floor.”

Hamilton: “So unlucky with that turn. Corner.”

Ferrari opted against informing Hamilton of his five-second penalty initially. Spa marked the second race in succession that Hamilton was penalised, having also been punished five seconds for a false start at Silverstone.

Santi broke the news to his driver as Hamilton was questioning the pit wall’s strategy choice on Lap 18.

Hamilton: “When’s the gap clearing up behind? When’s the gap clearing up behind?”

Hamilton: “What lap are we on?”

Santi: “We are Lap 18.”

Hamilton: “Why the hell? I told you what strategy I wanted to do, just to put me out with everyone else now.”

Santi: “We are on Plan B.”

Hamilton: “Got some understeer.”

Santi: “Understood.”

Santi: “Virtual safety car deployed. Stay positive.”

Hamilton: “What’s the situation?”

Santi: “We are boxing if the virtual safety car is staying on.”

Hamilton: “Double stack?”

Santi: “Both car.”

Santi: “Virtual safety car ending, we stay out. Watch your delta, watch your delta.”

Santi: “We are opening the gap to Piastri. We need to serve a five-second penalty, that’s why.”

Hamilton: “Ah, another one…”

The incident with Russell was still playing on Hamilton’s mind at the end of the race as he insisted that the collision was not “my mistake.”

However, Hamilton also took the blame for a “tough” weekend, which saw him crash on the exit of the Fagnes chicane in the closing stages of Saturday’s FP3 session.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, he had admitted after qualifying that the car “wasn’t the same” following repairs.

Santi: “And well done, Lewis. Finish P4. Antonelli won the race, Charles second, Max third. Without the penalty, it would have been an easy podium.”

Santi: “And mode charge.”

Hamilton: “Yeah, tough weekend guys. That was me – on me. I didn’t feel like it was my mistake today. I just… I’m in the spot I’m supposed to be in. But thanks for continuing to try.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: ‘Don’t take that personal ‘ – Untelevised Max Verstappen, Lambiase team radio exchange emerges