Lewis Hamilton under investigation over ‘f***ing dangerous’ incident

Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for a move that Alex Albon described as “f***ing dangerous” in Free Practice 2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

With just under 50 minutes remaining in the session, stewards noted that Hamilton impeded Williams driver Alex Albon at the high-speed Turn 18.

Formula 1 is visiting the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and already in practice, the tight nature of the purpose-built street circuit have caught some drivers out.

Jeddah is a 27-turn track, though most of those turns are flowing and can be taken at high speed. With the track surface lined by concrete walls, visibility is one of the biggest challenges — which means that it’s especially important for drivers and engineers to be communicative on the radio to inform one another of the proximity to other cars.

That wasn’t the case in FP2, when an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon nearly resulted in a crash.

The incident in question took place at Turn 18.

Alex Albon was on a heater lap in his Williams, and as he zipped into Turn 18, he found a slow-moving SF-25 in his way. Albon had to brake hard, twitching the steering wheel in order to avoid making contact.

Albon immediately hopped on the radio the lambast the move as being ‘f***ing dangerous.” With his momentum arrested, he slowed down and allowed a gap to build between himself and the slow-moving Hamilton.

The FIA noted the incident almost immediately, with the promise of investigating after the session.

It’s been a hectic weekend so far. FP1 took place in the final daylight hours in Saudi Arabia, with Alex Albon wrapping the session in fifth and Hamilton down in eighth.

FP2 came to a close with Albon in 10th and Hamilton in 13th, with McLaren driver Lando Norris setting the pace.

