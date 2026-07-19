Lewis Hamilton is under FIA investigation again following the Belgian Grand Prix, regarding a Ferrari unsafe release.

Having already served a five-second penalty for causing a collision with George Russell, Hamilton will be investigated once more by the FIA following the Belgian Grand Prix. The pit-stop in question involved a Ferrari mechanic being knocked to the ground.

FIA launches new Lewis Hamilton investigation

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Hamilton had already served a five-second penalty following a first-lap collision with Russell at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton’s Ferrari had blasted past Russell’s Mercedes down the Kemmel Straight, but come the braking zone of Les Combes, Russell moved back alongside his former teammate.

Russell went around the outside, but collided with Hamilton at the first apex. That sent Russell spinning into the gravel, eliminating him from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell’s immediate reaction was that this was a “racing incident.” The stewards thought it was more than that and hit Hamilton with a five-second penalty, which he served at his pit stop.

Ferrari double stacked Charles Leclerc and Hamilton under a brief Virtual Safety Car. Hamilton’s stop was far from smooth.

Exiting his pit box, Hamilton made low-speed contact with a Ferrari mechanic working on the front right of the car, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Hamilton quickly asked over team radio whether the mechanic was okay. Race engineer Carlo Santi confirmed to Hamilton that the mechanic was fine.

Shortly after, the FIA confirmed that Hamilton was under investigation over a potential unsafe release. The incident will be looked at after the race.

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The mishap meant that Hamilton did not get the front wing adjustment which he wanted on his Ferrari. He finished fourth.

Belgium follows a similarly eventful British GP for Hamilton with the FIA stewards. He was given a five-second penalty at Silverstone for a false start, and a reprimand for his reaction to yellow flags.

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