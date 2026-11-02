Monday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes analysis from the Mexican Grand Prix, including the flashpoint between Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

With new world champion Kimi Antonelli deciding on his race number for F1 2027, and the FIA confirming two post-race penalties, here’s today’s roundup…

Conclusions from the Mexican Grand Prix: Was Lewis Hamilton to blame?

The biggest talking point from the Mexican Grand Prix? Look no further than the latest clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on the opening lap.

Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage but, writes Mat Coch, Hamilton was not exactly innocent either.

“Hamilton’s reaction [to Leclerc’s move], leaving Leclerc with no option but to leave the road, was inexcusable and deserves to be punished by Ferrari’s management,” writes Coch in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from Mexico.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton cost Ferrari victory and Ocon’s career-ending black eye

Winners and losers from Mexico

Kimi Antonelli has been named the big winner of the Mexican Grand Prix after a third-place finish saw him crowned world champion.

Antonelli became the youngest world champion in the sport’s history on Sunday, taking the record from Sebastian Vettel.

Antonelli leads Thomas Maher’s list of winners and losers from Mexico, with Ferrari named the biggest loser.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix

Mexican GP driver ratings

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Haas debutant Ryo Hirakawa were both awarded a 9/10 in PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings from the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen claimed a third victory in four races in the much-improved Red Bull, with Hirakawa finishing 10th after replacing Esteban Ocon on Saturday.

Elsewhere, George Russell was handed a 4/10 in Henry Valantine’s ratings following another disappointing weekend.

Read more: Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings: Ferrari disaster, near-perfect Verstappen, Russell heartbreak

Kimi Antonelli to keep number 12 for F1 2027 season

New world champion Kimi Antonelli has revealed that he plans to keep 12 as his race number for the F1 2027 season despite securing his first world championship.

Winning the title gives drivers the option to compete with the number one, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris both using the number over recent years.

However, Antonelli is keen to stick with his personal race number next season.

Read more: Kimi Antonelli stands firm on key F1 2027 decision after Mexican Grand Prix

FIA confirms double Alpine penalty after Mexican Grand Prix

Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto both dropped out of the points at the Mexican Grand Prix after the FIA stewards imposed post-race penalties.

Colapinto and Gasly finished eighth and 10th respectively in Mexico, but dropped to 15th and 17th due to yellow flag infringements.

The pair have also had penalty points added to their FIA super licences.

Read more: FIA confirms double Mexican Grand Prix punishment after investigation