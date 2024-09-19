While Lewis Hamilton agrees with the FIA president when it comes to team radio swearing, how he chose to express that dissatisfaction has not gone down well.

The request has come from Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of Formula 1’s governing body the FIA, to reduce the amount of foul language on team radio cropping up in broadcasts.

Lewis Hamilton criticises FIA president ‘rappers’ claim

Ben Sulayem chose to compare the swearing from drivers on team radio to rap artists, in a call for Formula 1 to position itself very much on the other side of that particular fence.

“I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem exclusively told Motorsport.com.

“We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Hamilton was pressed on those comments from the FIA president, and while he believes the fruity language on team radio at times needs toning down, he claimed the way that Ben Sulayem made his point carried a “racial element” as “most rappers are black”.

“I think there’s two segments to that, because I’ve only heard of that today,” Hamilton began.

“On one side, when I was 22, I didn’t think of it as much and it was more your emotions are just firing, and you’re just saying whatever comes to mind, not forgetting how many people are listening, and the kids that are listening, all those different things.

“So I agree in that sense, that you listen to some of the other drivers and just they’ve not got it yet. At some stage, they probably will.

“I’m sure if you say there’s penalties for it, people will stop it. And maybe that’s… I don’t know whether that’s something that’s needed, but I definitely think there is a little bit too much of it.

“And then just with what he said, I don’t like how he’s expressed it. Saying that, rappers, is very stereotypical. And think about most rappers are black, so that really kind of points it towards and it says we’re not like them.

“So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there’s a racial element there.

“But as I said, I agree with the fact that I think [it needs] cleaning up a little bit.”

But that being said, Hamilton sees a balance to be struck when it comes to avoiding robotic drivers.

“But also, it’s good to have some emotion,” he continued. “We’re not robots.

“And for me, the way I control it is because there’s like over 2000 people that are working towards me having this position and being where I am, still got a lot of followers of all ages.

“But, it’s not about me, and even though I’m having this experience on track, what I do and what I say affects all those people who are sacrificing time with their families, giving absolutely everything for me to have this privileged position and opportunity. So it’s just understanding that and putting the aggression somewhere else. So that’s what I try and do.”

