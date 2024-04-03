Lewis Hamilton has addressed what will come next for him, when the day comes he decides to hang up his racing helmet.

While the seven-time F1 World Champion is showing no signs of wanting to leave Formula 1 behind any time soon, the 39-year-old is closer to the end of his racing career than the start – and the British driver has thought about what he’d like to do next.

Lewis Hamilton reveals conversations with other successful athletes

Speaking in a far-reaching interview with GQ Magazine, Hamilton said that, having spoke to other illustrious athletes about how they figured out the time had come to retire, a warning to prepare for life after their sport was something in common from all their pearls of wisdom.

“I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan,” Hamilton said, when asked about what he envisions about life after being an F1 driver.

“Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired – or some that are still in competition – and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next.

“A lot of them said: ‘I stopped too early.’ Or: ‘Stayed too long.’ ‘When it ended, I didn’t have anything planned.’

“‘My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport.’”

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari for a whole new challenge in 2025 as he gears up to leave Mercedes after more than a decade, and six world titles, with the Brackley-based team, the seven-time World Champion said the warnings have served to inspire him to find alternative interests away from F1.

“Some of them were like: ‘I didn’t plan and it was a bit of a mess-up because I was really lost afterwards,'” he said.

“There was such a hole. Such a void. And I had no idea how I was going to fill it. And I was in such a rush initially to try and fill it that you fill it with the wrong thing. And you make a few mistakes. And then eventually you find your way.’

“Some people took longer. Some people took shorter. But it just got my mind thinking about: OK, when I stop, how do I avoid that? And so I got serious about finding other things that I was passionate about.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank amongst the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes?

10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

Lewis Hamilton: When I stop, I’ll drop the mic and be happy

Hamilton is well-known for his extracurricular business interests, such as featuring as the guest vocalist ‘XNDA’ on the 2018 Christina Aguilera track Pipe, as well as investing into vegan burger chain Neat Burger, and agave spirit Almave, fashion through collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger, and setting up film production company Dawn Apollo – the company currently working on the unnamed Brad Pitt F1 movie.

It’s this willingness to try new things that stands him in good stead for when his racing career comes to an end, as the British driver said he doubts he’ll be lost without his racing.