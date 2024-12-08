Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s final radio message to Mercedes before Ferrari exit

Lewis Hamilton had one final team radio exchange with Mercedes, after his drive through the field to fourth in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton rose from 16th on the grid to pass team-mate George Russell on the last lap at Yas Marina, and while he did not mark his last race with the Silver Arrows with a podium, team principal Toto Wolff described his effort as “the drive of a World Champion.”

In full: Lewis Hamilton’s final radio message to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Hamilton crossed the line and was part of the post-race proceedings in Abu Dhabi, pulling onto the start/finish straight to perform donuts in front of the grandstand after his final outing for Mercedes.

On the cooldown lap, however, he spoke to long-time race engineer Peter Bonnington for one last time in their illustrious partnership, with Wolff offering his words of gratitude as their 12-season association draws to a close, with the seven-time World Champion set for a move to Ferrari next year.

Here is the exchange in full:

Bonnington: “End of an era. I’ve got to say mate, it’s been epic working with you.”

Wolff: “Lewis, that was the drive of a World Champion. That’s the drive of a World Champion. Amazing.”

Hamilton: “Thanks, Toto. That was fun.”

Bonnington: “Good man. Stellar job today, bud. But, yeah, it’s been a pleasure all the way.”

Hamilton: “The pleasure’s been mine. Yeah, Bono, we dreamed alone but together, we believed. As a team, we achieved things that…

“Thank you for all the courage, the determination and the passion, and for seeing me and supporting me. What started out as a leap of faith turned into a journey into the history books.

“We did everything together, and I’m so, so grateful to everyone, both here and back at the factory. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. All the best.”

Bonnington: “Thank you, Lewis. It’s been an amazing journey, and I’ve been so grateful to have been a part of this chapter of your life, and best of luck for the next one.”

Hamilton: “Yeah, I love you guys, I really, really do.”

Wolff: “We love you too and you’re always going to be part of that family – and if we can’t win, you should win.”

