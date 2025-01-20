It’s official: Lewis Hamilton is a Ferrari driver, and he just paid his first visit to Maranello.

It’s a big day in F1 news for fans of both Ferrari and Hamilton — and we have the latest here in one place.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton realizes his dream as a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton has shared his first message after arriving at Maranello to begin preparations for his first season as a Ferrari driver in F1 2025.

Hamilton announced almost a year ago that he was to join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, ending his long and successful association with Mercedes.

F1 news: Ferrari welcomes Lewis Hamilton with open arms

Ferrari have issued a rare statement following Lewis Hamilton’s first day with the team ahead of the F1 2025 season, sharing details of his visit to the team’s Maranello factory and Fiorano test track.

Hamilton made his first official appearance at Maranello on Monday morning to begin preparations for the F1 2025 campaign following his arrival from Mercedes.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s Maranello agenda

Nearly a year has passed since Lewis Hamilton was first announced as a Ferrari driver for the F1 2025 season. Now, he’s finally about to settle into life in Maranello.

A new era for the Scuderia is about to begin — and here’s how Lewis Hamilton and new teammate Charles Leclerc will be getting started.

F1 news: We’re facing an Audi shake-up on the horizon

Former Audi F1 team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi is set for a ‘surprise’ next move with a switch to a rival Formula 1 outfit reportedly imminent.

Alunni Bravi had effectively served as team principal of the existing Sauber team across 2023/24 following Fred Vasseur’s move to Ferrari at the end of 2022.

