Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari said there is “excitement” within the team about Lewis Hamilton arriving for F1 2025 and the “first approach was very nice with everyone” at Maranello.

Hamilton made his first factory visit as an official Ferrari driver almost a fortnight ago before taking part in the Scuderia’s annual ‘wake-up’ test at Fiorano a couple of days later.

Piero Ferrari ‘excited’ by Lewis Hamilton arrival

The seven-time World Champion visited Ferrari staff members around the Scuderia’s base in his initial visits, undertaking other work at the factory alongside his testing duties.

He was back in action in Barcelona in the week, logging more laps in their 2023 car alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc as he prepares for life as a Ferrari driver after ending a 12-season stint at Mercedes.

Mr Ferrari, son of Scuderia founder Enzo, revealed that Hamilton’s first few days at the team brought added anticipation despite his pre-existing relationship with the driver.

“Of course, there’s excitement,” Ferrari told Sky Sports News. “He’s a new driver, but is a seven-time World Champion.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

“I know him since many years, and especially about Ferrari. He is a nice, educated guy and the first approach was very nice with everyone.”

When asked about Hamilton’s desire to add an eighth World Championship in red, Mr Ferrari added that it is a prerequisite of Hamilton’s arrival at the team that he will want to add race victories with his new team.

On top of that, with the team having fought at the sharp end for much of the second half of F1 2024, he hopes the new “reorganised” Scuderia will be able to put up a fight in the World Championship in F1 2025.

“Yes, of course, if you do this job, your target is to win any time you can. He will be there for this. This is the reason,” Mr Ferrari said.

“We are building a team now reorganised in the last three years with Fred Vasseur. He did a great job, so I hope we will be competitive to battle for the championship.”

Read next: GPDA boss responds after FIA threaten bans, points deductions for F1 2025