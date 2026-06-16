Lewis Hamilton’s current form combined with Charles Leclerc’s dip has caused Jacques Villeneuve to suggest there could be “issues” internally over their contracts.

Leclerc recently signed a new deal at Ferrari but with Hamilton currently ahead, Villeneuve wondered if there could be concern over who is the one scoring points.

Ferrari ‘issues’ predicted by Villeneuve after Hamilton win

Leclerc’s new deal is reported to run beyond 2030 while Hamilton is currently contracted until 2027 following his arrival last season. Meanwhile on track, Hamilton has scored 61% of the team’s points so far and four of Ferrari’s six podiums.

Villeneuve wondered then if the “lifetime contract” handed to Leclerc and not Hamilton could cause issues.

“Internally at Ferrari, they just re-signed Leclerc two races ago for what, the best contract ever? Lifetime contract,” Villeneuve said on Sky Sports F1. “But who’s actually getting the points? Who’s going to the front? Lewis. So that will create a little bit of issues internally as well.”

Having been third in the standings as recently as the Canadian Grand Prix, back-to-back zero points for the Monegasque have seen him drop to fourth, 31 points adrift of George Russell.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur though said he was more positive with Leclerc than he was two weeks ago although they had yet to identify the cause of his brake-by-wire issue.

“I’m more positive with Charles than two weeks ago,” Vasseur said.

More from Barcelona on PlanetF1.com

Lewis Hamilton silences doubters as Mercedes split Barcelona winners and losers

Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari testing crash injury he carried for months

“He had a good feeling with the car, he was in confidence, he was able to fight for the good position yesterday.

“Then the fact that he was starting P10 and we changed his strategy in the middle of the race, it was difficult for him, that he pitted once again one lap before the safety car like it is, but I think the approach and the feeling is much better for Charles today than it was two or three weeks.”

Leclerc himself has yet to reach the level his teammate is currently performing at.

“I mean, it’s great for the team, it’s great for Lewis,” Leclerc said of Hamilton’s victory.

“The team has been pushing massively to bring upgrades, and it seems to be working fine, so now I’ve got to be with him up there, which hasn’t been the case in Canada.”

He added: “Fred [Vasseur] deserves it as much as the whole team has been working massively hard. I’m very happy for them, but surely the main feeling I’ll have getting home is disappointment, because it’s been a very difficult weekend.”

Read next: Barcelona GP conclusions: Lewis Hamilton rediscovered, hidden Russell defeat, new Leclerc crisis