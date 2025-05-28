Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is convinced that the Spanish Grand Prix technical directive could be a “game-changer” in the F1 2025 season.

And Charles Leclerc is clinging to “paddock rumours” that some teams “will be more affected than others” by the mid-season rule change.

Ferrari: Spanish GP TD a potential F1 2025 ‘game-changer’

After being communicated to the F1 teams in January that it was on the way, Technical Directive TD018 will finally come into effect at the Spanish Grand Prix, the ninth round of the F1 2025 season.

It marks the latest step in governing body the FIA’s clampdown on so-called flexi wings, which see the car’s aerodynamic surfaces flex under load to improve the car’s performance.

Rear wings were subjected to a number of more stringent tests earlier this season, with the FIA introducing a flurry of technical directives across the first three rounds in Australia and Japan.

Unlike the measures introduced earlier this season, however, the Spanish GP technical directive will focus on the car’s front wings with every team expected to bring an upgraded version to adhere to the tweak.

The front wing is one of the most crucial aerodynamic elements of an F1 car, directing airflow across the rest of the chassis.

It has been speculated that such a significant mid-season rule change could transform the shape of the season and even the course of the title race.

Reigning champions McLaren hold a 172-point lead in the Constructors’ standings entering the Spanish Grand Prix having won six of the eight races with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris holding first and second in the Drivers’ championship.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Vasseur revealed that Ferrari have been working on their new front wing “for ages.”

And he is expecting the new rule to dramatically alter the course of the F1 2025 campaign.

Asked if Ferrari will bring any upgrades to Spain, Vasseur replied: “I think Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing.

“We are working on it for ages now and this can be a game-changer for everybody, because we don’t know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

“I think we stick to this, and we’ll be focused on this to have the better exploitation of the new front wing.”

Asked if he is hopeful that the Spanish GP changes will bring Ferrari closer to McLaren, Leclerc alluded to whispers in the paddock that “some people will be affected more than others.”

He told Sky F1: “I really hope so, but I don’t know. I don’t know how much the others are using it.

“You can hear rumours in the paddock and some people will be more affected than others, for sure.

“I don’t think on our side is going to change a lot, but we’ll see.”

Ferrari remain winless in F1 2025 with the team limited to just a single podium finish so far, courtesy of Leclerc’s third-place finish in Saudi Arabia last month.

In the sprint format, meanwhile, Hamilton converted pole position into victory in China before collecting third in the rain-affected mini race in Miami.

