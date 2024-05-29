With another day in the books, it is time for your Wednesday round-up of the key headlines from the world of Formula 1.

George Russell has set the record straight on the Lewis Hamilton upgrade talk from Monaco, while Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has issued an update on their saga going on behind the scenes. All of this and much more to come…

Lewis Hamilton snubbed George Russell ‘coin toss’ for Mercedes upgrade

Improving his F1 2024 qualifying record to 7-1 against Lewis Hamilton in Monaco, Russell had his chance to respond to Hamilton claiming that he was “automatically” two-tenths down due to Russell having the upgraded Mercedes front wing, while adding that he does not “anticipate” being ahead of Russell in qualifying very often for the rest of the season.

However, Russell is countering by saying that Hamilton was happy for him to use the wing after sampling it in the simulator.

Max Verstappen ‘disengaged’ from Red Bull saga

Red Bull were forced to navigate their way through a great deal of noise early in F1 2024, following an internal investigation into team principal Christian Horner over allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an employee, a case which was dismissed.

But with Marko confirming that – to his knowledge – the matter “is not yet legally settled”, he said that their Drivers’ Championship leader Max Verstappen has “disengaged” himself from it all.

Max Verstappen reveals his only Red Bull ‘request’

The fallout from this Red Bull off-track turmoil saw Verstappen’s future called into question, especially with Toto Wolff – team principal of rival Mercedes – making it clear that he wanted to lure the three-time World Champion over to Brackley.

However, Verstappen has revealed that his only “request” of Red Bull is that they continue to show him loyalty.

Flavio Briatore on his way back to Team Enstone?

According to reports in Italy, Flavio Briatore, the former team boss of Renault, could make a surprise Formula 1 comeback with their team now known as Alpine.

This has reportedly come at the request of Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Further Andretti F1 blow as entry fee hike suggested

Andretti – in conjunction with American automotive giant General Motors – are pressing on with efforts to join the Formula 1 grid. But, after an initial blow when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem – a long-standing supporter of expanding the grid – pivoted to suggest Andretti buy an existing team, another potential obstacle has emerged.

The anti-dilution fee payable by a new F1 team – currently set at $200 million – could rise under the new Concorde Agreement, with Ben Sulayem now suggesting that the fee be tripled.

