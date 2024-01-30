Lewis Hamilton’s future plan as ‘hate-love relationship’’with F1 revealed

Set to turn 40 in the build-up to what will be the final year of his latest Mercedes extension, Lewis Hamilton has hinted just because he has a two-year contract that doesn’t mean he will definitely be on the grid in 2025.

Questions have been asked about Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 for several years now with the Briton said to have considered walking away from the sport after losing the World title in controversial circumstances in 2021.

However, weeks before the 2022 campaign got underway, Mercedes announced he’d be sticking around while last year the 39-year-old put pen to paper on a new two-year extension for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.

Lewis Hamilton: I have no set plan for the future

That, though, doesn’t mean he’ll definitely be on the grid.

Three years ago, Hamilton told Corriere della Sera that he doubted he’d still be racing when he hit the big four-zero, saying: “I honestly hope I’m not racing at 40.

“There are so many things I want to do that it would be difficult. But in life, the evolution is so fast that it can surprise you.”

With that milestone fast approaching with the Briton having turned 39 in January, Hamilton admits leaving the sport before he’s 40 could still happen.

“That is still possible,” he told FORMULA 1 Magazine. “I have no set plan for the future. I still feel fit and still enjoy what I do.

“I have now learned that you should never say ‘never’ in life.”

For now, Hamilton is sitting on the fence as to his future, admitting that as much as he loves the sport, there are times he also hates it.

“I never thought that after such a long time in Formula 1, I would still feel the same love for the sport,” he added.

“It is a hate-late relationship, at times you love it more than at others.

“I think there comes a point when you’ve had enough. But the love is still there.”

And while a record-breaking eighth World title this season could sweeten the pot, Hamilton has already made it clear that his future, staying or leave F1, won’t depend on that.

“I never said that an eighth title would be the end point,” he said. “And I don’t know what follows after driving in Formula 1. I don’t necessarily feel the desire to remain active in Formula 1 any longer, but as I said before: never say ‘never’.

“I can’t imagine not driving anymore and still being in a pit box somewhere. I would probably think: ‘I could stick with it for another year, then I could still participate.’ So it would probably be better to take a sabbatical and then see if I would still like to come back.”

This season Hamilton is lining up on the grid for his 18th campaign as he chases an eighth World title, while looking to end his current winless Grand Prix streak.

He hasn’t won a race since 2021’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his longest-ever winless run in the sport.

