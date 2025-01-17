Rosberg issues Lewis Hamilton with Russell warning after Ferrari switch

After losing the qualifying head-to-head at Mercedes in 2024, Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that he’ll face a driver in Charles Leclerc who is of a “similar level” over one lap to George Russell.

Hamilton was out-qualified 19-5 by his team-mate last season, though both Mercedes drivers won two races apiece and Russell took 22 more points come the end of the year.

The seven-time World Champion now heads to Ferrari in a long-anticipated move which was announced in early 2024, with Hamilton set to partner Leclerc for at least the next two seasons.

The Monégasque driver has established a reputation as one of the fastest drivers over one lap in Formula 1, with 26 pole positions to his name alongside his eight race victories to date.

The in-team battle at Ferrari is one of the most talked-about subplots of the upcoming season, and when asked for who he believes will emerge victorious, 2016 World Champion Rosberg believes it will be Leclerc who will be likely to start quicker, but has backed Hamilton to be “slightly ahead” come the end of the year.

“If you take [Abu Dhabi], then definitely Charles,” Rosberg replied on Sky F1 when asked who he believes would come out on top between Leclerc and Hamilton as it stands.

“Because Charles will be on a similar level to George Russell, which is kind of the best of the next generation level, except for Verstappen, [who] was a little higher again, and Lewis is just struggling at the moment, and we don’t really know why.

“So if it’s as of today, then Charles will beat him in the same way as George Russell is beating him – but Lewis is the greatest of all time.

“We still give him the benefit of the doubt that he can be back to his usual best, and then he should be slightly ahead of Charles at the end of the year.”

Former Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson agreed that Hamilton deserves the “benefit of the doubt” for his form in the 2024 season, given that he spent the entire campaign knowing he was heading elsewhere.

With that, the former BAR and Super Aguri driver believes Ferrari are looking for the seven-time World Champion to step up again once he makes his debut in red in Australia.

“I think they’re hoping that his fire is rekindled when he gets into that car, and that he can find his mojo again,” Davidson replied.

“I think this year has been particularly tough for Lewis. I can’t imagine, as an ex-driver myself, feeling for a whole season, knowing you’re going to stop, knowing that relationship is going to end.

“It must have been tricky for Lewis this season. I think that’s why he’s been a bit up and down. Give him that benefit of the doubt.”

