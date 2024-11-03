Lewis Hamilton, George Russell under FIA investigation over tyre pressure breach

The chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix has created ample talking points and investigations, and now both Mercedes drivers have been referred to the stewards for unapproved tyre pressure adjustments.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted that both drivers took tire pressure adjustments during the time period during which the race start was aborted but before it got underway.

Hamilton, Russell under FIA investigation at Brazil GP

The rain-drenched Brazilian Grand Prix faced an aborted start after Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll beached himself in the gravel on the formation lap.

In the aftermath, drivers Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, and Liam Lawson all took off on an additional formation lap, ignoring the procedure that follows an aborted start. All four drivers will be investigated after the race.

The chaos forced the ultimate start of the race to be delayed by 10 additional minutes.

More from the Brazilian GP weekend:

👉 McLaren at centre of Red Bull tyre trick accusation amid FIA investigation – report

👉 Winners and losers from the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying

During that time period, it came to the attention of FIA Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer that the Nos. 63 and 44 both had tyre pressure adjustments during between the 10 minute and five minute signal pointing to the redone race start.

Bauer noted that tire pressure was released while the wheels were fitted to the car.

“As this is in contradiction to TD003 N, items 2. c) and 2. h) i., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration,” Bauer wrote in his official referral.

Bauer is referring to a technical directive; TDs can be issued throughout a race season to bring an end to certain technical elements implemented by the teams that the FIA does not necessarily agree with.

Read next: Multiple drivers under FIA investigation for rules breach after Stroll incident confusion