Formula 1 is “definitely coming” to South Africa, which will be music to the ears of Lewis Hamilton, but the “fight” is now over where it is held.

F1 has not raced in the nation since Kyalami hosted the final South African Grand Prix in 1993, but while it has been mooted for a comeback to the calendar in recent years, plans for the South African GP’s return at Kyalami for F1 2024 were scrapped.

Lewis Hamilton to get F1 South African GP wish?

And F1 returning to Africa is something which seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been extremely vocal about, having recently revealed his involvement in the background on a bid for Rwanda to host F1’s return to the nation, Hamilton stressing that F1 can not continue to “ignore Africa”.

“Rwanda is one of my favourite places I’ve been to,” he added, when speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at Zandvoort.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work in the background on it.

“I’ve spoken to people in Rwanda, I’ve spoken to people in South Africa. Rwanda is a longer project, but it’s amazing that they’re so keen to get a part of it.”

But, Hamilton’s calls look set to be answered, as South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has stepped in to ensure that Formula 1 returns to the nation.

Speaking to social media motorsport personality LalliesF1, McKenzie said: “There’s still a big fight at the moment, is it Cape Town or is it Joburg [Johannesburg]? This decision has not been taken.

“What I’ve done, I’ve told everybody stand back. Let me handle it. Because twice, we’ve been hearing F1 is coming, they went to the order twice, they didn’t get merit. So I’m here now.

“But I can tell you this, F1 is definitely coming. F1 told us they’re keen to come. They told us what they need to come. And we are going to give them what they need to come.”

While Cape Town has the Killarney Raceway, the venue would need modifications to satisfy the FIA Grade 1 criteria needed to host a Formula 1 grand prix, so McKenzie was asked whether a new track could be built in Cape Town to facilitate F1’s return to South Africa?

“I’ve got good news for you,” he replied, “they are building a track now in Cape Town, a top track, next to the airport that they are building.”

McKenzie signed off by confirming “Lewis Hamilton” as his favourite F1 driver.

No concrete plans yet announced on new Cape Town track

While it has been claimed Cape Town will build a track near the new Durbanville airport that is still under construction, nothing concrete has been outlined.

In fact in the past when Formula 1 and Cape Town were mentioned it was a street circuit through the city centre that created the attention.

This layout was eventually used when Formula E came to Africa in 2022, the electric cars racing around a lay-out that was overlooked by Table Mountain, the City of Cape Town stadium, and also offers a view of Robben Island.

Starting at Green Point precinct’s Vlei Road, the drivers raced left towards Helen Suzman Boulevard, ventured onto Granger Bay Boulevard before two sharp chicanes had them back on the ocean front on Mouille Point’s Beach Road before taking a sharp left-hander into Fritz Sonnenberg Road and a final right to reach the finish line.

