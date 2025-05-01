This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc may look a little different when they arrive in Miami this week.

The Ferrari drivers are hoping for a better performance this time out after recording just one top three qualifying finish between them in the F1 2025 season so far and there will be a fresh new look on and off the track this weekend.

Ferrari has unveiled a new livery for Miami based on a collaboration with sponsor HP and the red and blue design will be displayed on both cards throughout qualifying and the race. However, that will not be the only change for the team this weekend.

There will be a new look for fans and the drivers this week after Ferrari revealed a new all-white range of teamwear and merchandise.

Ditching the traditional red, Ferrari has launched a new white outerwear t-shirt set to be debuted in Miami. The t-shirt does feature the famous Ferrari red on the cuffs and on half of the asymmetric collar but the rest of the shirt is white with team logos and sponsors.

The Puma t-shirts do not come cheap. They were priced at £80 and are on sale now in time for the Miami GP.

Ferrari has also released special edition Hamilton caps in white with the driver’s number 44 featured on the front.

The Limited Edition ‘Ferrari White Collection’ is on sale here.

The fans can also bag some exclusive Ferrari Miami merchandise. Ferrari has released Miami GP-themed t-shirts, hoodies and a new Ferrari T7 jacket complete with pixel-art Puma logo. You can see the new range here.

Miami has become one of the biggest GPs of the year for merchandise launches. This week has also seen the arrival of bright pink Mercedes Adidas trainers, priced at £100 and nearly sold out in the run up to the race.

Mercedes has also launched a white ‘track jacket’ featuring the famous three stripes of Adidas. The £80 jacket is on sale here.