Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger said Lewis Hamilton had “two problems” at Mercedes last season, and he will “have to grit his teeth” to get the best out of his move to Maranello.

Berger won five races as a Ferrari driver, spending six seasons with the Scuderia across two spells, and believes the seven-time World Champion faces a “very tight race” against his incumbent team-mate in Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton joins Ferrari after winning six of his Drivers’ Championships with Mercedes in 12 years, and Berger explained the “two problems” he faced at the Silver Arrows in recent times, namely that the car was unable to win him races regularly, and that his long spell with the same team left the Austrian believing a switch of team will be beneficial.

With the move having been made official and his first tests having taken place, Hamilton heads to Ferrari with the goal of winning a record-breaking eighth World Championship.

Though he believes Ferrari will be in the hunt, Berger is unsure whether it will be Hamilton or Leclerc who will be ahead in the Drivers’ fight at this stage.

“I think Hamilton needs new motivation,” Berger told German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

“He has had two problems: the Mercedes has only been a winning car on exceptional occasions, and he has now been in the same team for so long that only a change of scenery will help.

“Finishing fifth is not a result that motivates Hamilton. He’ll have to grit his teeth again at Ferrari and could well be at his best once more. On the other hand, I think he’ll struggle against Leclerc’s speed. It’s going to be a very tight race.”

When asked if Hamilton could win a record eighth title as a Ferrari driver, Berger added: “Yes. If Hamilton could become World Champion in a Ferrari, it would be the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing.

“I would put my money on Ferrari this season. I can’t say whether Hamilton or Leclerc will win the Drivers‘ or Constructors’ World Championship, but they will win a title. That’s my personal impression.

“Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups. I trust Fred Vasseur to get this volatility out of the system. It took a while, but I think they are very close.

“They are well positioned in terms of engine and chassis and have top drivers. Vasseur makes a good impression. He is calm, thoughtful, always on point, and he delivers.

“That has been the case at all the stations in the motorsport world where he has been so far. It was a good decision by Ferrari to sign him. And it was clear that it would take a year or two for his work to pay off.

“Now I have the feeling that it’s starting to work. I also think it’s great that he got Hamilton. Vasseur will bring Ferrari back to the top.”

