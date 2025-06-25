Lewis Hamilton ‘habits’ hint dropped after ‘brutal’ Ferrari transition

Has Lewis Hamilton fallen into a set of Mercedes-related habits that are causing him grief now that he’s made the swap to Ferrari?

That’s the thinking of rookie Isack Hadjar, the Racing Bulls driver who grew up watching Hamilton race.

Hadjar: Lewis Hamilton’s team swap “has been brutal”

Can a Formula 1 rookie truly understand the mindset of a veteran driver struggling with the first major team swap of his career? It’s hard to think so — but Isack Hadjar may have hit the nail on the head when it comes to Lewis Hamilton.

In a new interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Racing Bulls discussed his impressive performance in the F1 2025 season, which has seen him overcome a disappointing inaugural race in Australia by becoming one of the highest-scoring rookies of the year.

He credits his success to being able to adapt quickly to the Formula 1 car.

“I needed those tests in Bahrain to finally do my best in an F1 car for three days,” he explained.

“After that, honestly, I went to Melbourne and felt quite familiar. Since then, I’ve been learning more and more. I’m getting more used to it and more used to working with the guys.”

Hadjar claims that his successful transition to the top tier of international motorsport isn’t a surprise; he felt ready for the move.

“That’s why I came to F1, actually,” he said.

“We are F1 drivers. I think every rookie has adapted very quickly. It’s a good generation, I would say. We learned a very high level in F3 and F2.”

Mundo Deportivo then brought up Lewis Hamilton as an example of a driver who also made a major car swap this year, only for it to backfire. But Hadjar argues that Hamilton is at a much different stage in his career.

“Yes, but they are cases that have been with the same car for many years and they have habits and the change is more brutal,” Hadjar explained.

“I don’t have any habits, you know? I’m in an F1 car, the year before I was in F2, before F3. So I keep changing, I keep adapting. I don’t have any habits, and having habits is the worst thing.”

In the move to Ferrari, Hamilton would be racing with a non-Mercedes power unit for the first time in his career. It would also be his first team swap in just under a decade and a half, in the midst of a regulatory set he had been struggling with. Hopes were high, but Hamilton has continued to find the move challenging.

Still, for Hadjar, Hamilton is an inspiration.

“I think growing up, I was more of a fan of Hamilton’s driving style,” he explained.

“His race management when he was in the Mercedes. I wasn’t watching the Grand Prix, I was just putting on Lewis’ on-board camera and watching the race. I learned a lot from him.”

Now that they’re competitors, Hadjar says “it’s always nice to race with him, to spend time with him. Sometimes talking to him is great, because he’s someone I’ve supported since I was very young.

“And now being together with him is… meeting his father is also… it’s great, we get along well. Obviously there’s a big age gap. There’s a lot of respect.”

Respect — but not advice.

Hadjar said, “He doesn’t give me much either because we’re still rivals. If I need advice, I ask them, but I don’t need help. I don’t like to ask for help. I like to learn on my own.”

