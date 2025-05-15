Lewis Hamilton issues health update after ‘heart-stopping’ Roscoe scare

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton says his pet Roscoe is “doing quite well now” after a recent bout of pneumonia led to a health scare for the popular bulldog.

It emerged last month that Roscoe, a familiar face by Hamilton’s side in the F1 paddock over the years, had contracted pneumonia with the dog’s caretaker Kirstin McMillan posting a worrying update on social media.

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe update following recent health scare

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Hamilton confirmed that Roscoe, 12, has now recovered from his recent illness.

And he revealed plans to bring the ageing hound to a number of F1 2025 races, including his home round, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 6, and September’s Italian Grand Prix, which will see Hamilton race at Monza as a Ferrari driver for the first time.

Asked to provide an update on Roscoe, Hamilton said: “He’s doing quite well now.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

“He’s 12-and-a-half years old, so he’s an old boy. He had pneumonia, but he’s fine now fortunately.

“But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady that’s looking after him my heart stops for a second because I’m like: ‘What’s next?’

“I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone, and particularly to Monza, this year. Get him a red cape.

“It’s unusual for a bulldog to be as old as he is. I was with him before Miami and he still wants to play. Still got that kind of youthful spirit.

“He does like to sleep a lot.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Hamilton was Ferrari’s sole driver representative on Thursday at Imola as team-mate Charles Leclerc missed the day’s media activities through illness.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Ferrari indicated that Leclerc’s participation in the remainder of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend is not in doubt with the 27-year-old expected to take to the track on Friday.

Ferrari said: “Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today.

“He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Anthony Hamilton, the father of the seven-time World Champion is set to take an official role with the FIA, F1’s governing body, after working alongside president Mohammed Ben Sulayem over recent months (below).

Mr Hamilton’s work with Ben Sulayem on the FIA’s Young Driver Development Pathway (YDDP) scheme comes despite his son’s public criticism over the current regime.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton’s father set to land new role with FIA