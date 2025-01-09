Having ended his long-standing and record-breaking Mercedes association, Lewis Hamilton hopes it is not a “burning of a bridge” as he joins Ferrari.

Hamilton activated an exit clause in his Mercedes deal ahead of the 2024 campaign in order to sign a multi-year deal with Ferrari, Hamilton’s glowing Mercedes CV concluding with six World Championships won and 84 grand prix wins, 78 poles and 153 podiums achieved in his 12 seasons with the team.

Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes: ‘Hopefully not a burning of a bridge’

The Hamilton and Mercedes story stretches back further, with his first team McLaren – which he raced with from 2007-12 and won his first title with in 2008 – using the Mercedes engine, meaning the move to rivals Ferrari will be the first time that he goes racing in Formula 1 without Mercedes power.

So, Hamilton hopes, and expects, that his relationship with Mercedes can withstand this Ferrari move.

“One of the hardest parts of the decision was when you are a part of the Mercedes team you are part of the family for ever,” said Hamilton as per the BBC.

“I don’t think that will change. We have all worked so hard, it is hopefully not a burning of a bridge. I think it will last the test of time.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff – who like Hamilton joined the Mercedes team in 2013 – has spoken of the “attachment” to Hamilton for Mercedes formed by this iconic partnership.

“Well, it’s been 12 years,” Wolff told the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Abu Dhabi F1 2024 season finale. “It’s not only the longest driver team relationship that the sport has ever seen, it’s probably also one of the longest relationships that any sports team had with a player. Would be interesting to dig those data out.

“It’s been one of the longest relationships that we had personally with another person, and obviously that creates attachment, trust, and those values in this day and age are rare, and that’s why it’s a period of time that we will only always hold close to our hearts, and one of the best periods that I personally had in the team.”

And Hamilton, it would appear, has little to worry about when it comes to potentially souring Mercedes relations, as the team will be cheering for him to make more history by winning a record eighth World Championship as he moves on to Ferrari.

That is, of course, as long as it is not at Mercedes’ expense.

Having claimed four grand prix wins in F1 2024 in arguably Mercedes’ strongest season of the ground effect era, the team heads into F1 2025 with title ambitions of their own.

“Well, you know, we will be competitors,” Wolff stated, “and I said that if we can’t win, we’ll cheer for him.

“He merits an eighth championship. But obviously, you know, the team, the drivers, the brand – that is the main priority to win, and we’re going to give it everything we have.”

