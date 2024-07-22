Lewis Hamilton feels the “hostility” from Max Verstappen towards him will always be there after Verstappen pointed the finger firmly at Hamilton for their Hungarian GP shunt.

After being unable to pass Hamilton in their first intense battle over the final podium spot in Hungary, Verstappen returned for part two in the final stint, though this time it would end in contact which sent Verstappen airborne.

Lewis Hamilton claims Max Verstappen ‘hostility’ will never change

Verstappen launched a move down the inside of Hamilton on Turn 1, but locking up both front wheels, would clip the front-right tyre on Hamilton’s Mercedes as the Brit turned into the corner, Verstappen’s Red Bull lifted off the ground by the impact.

Remarkably, both drivers continued, Hamilton racing on to the podium while for Verstappen it was P5. Verstappen would put full blame on Hamilton, accusing him of turning in on him and instigating the collision. The stewards investigated and decided to take no further action.

Hamilton’s verdict what that this was a racing incident, though the Verstappen “hostility” came as no surprise to him.

Discussing the Verstappen incident in the post-Hungarian GP press conference, Hamilton said: “I mean, from what I can remember, obviously we passed a backmarker. I got to the braking zone, and then Max appeared, to overtake the car behind me, so I moved over to defend.

“I left enough room in the inside, but Max locked up, and he was going a different trajectory to me. I was going towards, around the corner, and he came shooting across.

“It felt like a racing incident. And it’s easy to make mistakes like that. And so I don’t feel there should be any hostility. But of course, from his side, there always will be.”

Hamilton’s P3 in Hungary notched up podium number 200 of his career, but while that statistic did not mean much to him, the chance to share the podium with first-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren – Hamilton’s former team – certainly did.

Put to him that surely the 200th podium statistic means a lot, Hamilton replied: “The number doesn’t, no.

“I just think about these two and how young these guys are. They were in nappies when I started, so…

“Honestly, it just makes me think about the whole journey and all the great people I’ve had the chance to work with.

“You know, I got signed by McLaren when I was 13 and so there was always so much love for that team and through the journey that we had, where I had my first World Championship and then they went through a really difficult time, so to see them back up there is really, really great. I’m really happy. You know that’s my old family, so really, really grateful to be up here with them.

“And then ultimately I think it was a tough race today and I definitely didn’t think I would be having 200 podiums, but what have I done? Like 340 something races? So, not too bad a score, but I couldn’t have done it without all those great people that I’ve worked with in both these teams.”

