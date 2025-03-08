Lewis Hamilton injury scare avoided on eve of Ferrari F1 debut

Falling off your Formula 1 car would have been a very bizarre way for Lewis Hamilton to injure himself ahead of his Ferrari debut.

But, thankfully for the seven-time World Champion, it was a case of no harm done ahead of next weekend’s F1 2025 season-opener in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton slips on Ferrari but gets away with it

With his TPC [testing of previous car] sessions and day-and-a-half in the Ferrari SF-25 at Bahrain testing done, Hamilton is moving ever closer to his first experience of going racing with Ferrari, the Australian Grand Prix set to get the season underway from March 14-16.

But, before that, there was just enough time for Hamilton and new team-mate Charles Leclerc to hit the streets of Milan to dazzle the watching tifosi.

And it was as Hamilton acknowledged the passionate Ferrari crowd that he nearly slipped and slid his way into trouble.

A video has emerged showing Hamilton standing on the front nose of a parked Ferrari F1 challenger, waving to the crowd, and as he takes a step, his right foot makes contact with the top of the tyre, causing him to slide off.

This would have been a daft way for Lewis Hamilton to injure himself and miss his first appearance for Ferrari in a grand prix next week – but he got away with it! Video: @enricoatti#F1 pic.twitter.com/RqFxQjgkd5 — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) March 7, 2025

Luckily for Hamilton, he is able to land on the ground with a foot planed either side of the tyre, and is guided away from the scene by his Ferrari colleagues, as he takes a look back at the rocking Ferrari.

Safe to say Hamilton styled that one out nicely, as he now looks to begin his Ferrari career in style at the Australian Grand Prix.

Your guide to F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

👉 F1 2025 cars: What name has each team given its chassis for the 2025 season?

Hamilton is a two-time winner of the Australian GP – in 2008 and 2015 – but as he starts this new career chapter with the iconic Italian team, could it be his Italian replacement at Mercedes who steals the headlines in Melbourne?

Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz can envisage such a scenario.

Asked by Sky F1 colleague Craig Slater if Mercedes could back their strong testing performance up for a good part of the season, Kravitz replied: “Definitely.

“I mean, I would not be at all surprised if we saw George Russell on the podium in Melbourne.

“Maybe, if you’re saying the McLaren is the fastest car, it could be a Norris Piastri, Piastri Norris first and second. And I would say that George Russell has got a great chance of being third.

“But that Mercedes is quick. Watch out for Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old Italian driver, great to have an Italian back in Formula 1.

“When all the attention is on the man who went from Mercedes to Ferrari, it might be an Italian driver, not in a Ferrari, who manages to get on the podium.”

He added: “That Mercedes is quick. I would put it behind the McLarens in terms of where they are on the grid.

“And maybe ahead of the Ferraris earlier on.”

Read next: Joy for McLaren? Max Verstappen’s blunt Red Bull assessment ahead of Australian GP