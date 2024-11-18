The producer of the upcoming F1 movie has joked that Lewis Hamilton’s input “costs us more money” but was happy to have the seven-time World Champion on board.

Hamilton is a producer of the Apple movie and has been the guiding voice in terms of making the 2025 release as realistic as possible.

Given it stars Brad Pitt and has filmed at numerous grands prix already, there is a lot of expectation for the movie which was confirmed to be called F1 earlier this year and fans are hoping to see the most realistic display of the sport ever put on screen.

But the difficulty in recapturing what F1 drivers are able to do is a challenge and to ensure they make it as realistic as possible, the filmmakers have been relying on the experience of Hamilton.

However, Hamilton’s input has often added a few more dollars to the film’s budget as revealed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Lewis Hamilton is our partner in this, and he saw part of the movie yesterday,” he said at a meeting of Liberty Media investors. “And he gave us a critique of how the drivers actually do various things.

“Lewis could hear with his ear we were in the wrong gear.

“The level of specifics that he gave us – like in Silverstone in Turn 3, you’re in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear. So it’s that kind of thing that he’s bringing to the movie.

“Everything that he has brought to this movie, I can’t even express our thanks to him and all the folks from F1 who made this all possible.

“The authenticity that he brings, and we just can’t imagine what goes into what a driver does, and what the sport brings to an audience, and he gives it to us.

“Sometimes we don’t like to hear some of the things he says, because it costs us more money to fix things! But we’re all in, we want to make it great, and he’s certainly helping us.”

Bruckheimer also revealed that Hamilton has been working specifically with Pitt on little details such as the immediate moments after a race.

“He said Brad, it’s a little too easy for him. So we’re going to make it a little harder. He said when he finishes a race, especially like Singapore, where it’s very hot, these guys can barely get out of the car.

“They’re so exhausted, they lose 10 pounds. And he said that he just has to lay down for five minutes before he can get up and do the press interviews that he has to do.

“And it’s not only him, it’s all of them. They’re just completely exhausted. We’re going to show what it takes to be an F1 driver.”

