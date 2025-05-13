Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, even Ferrari and his dog, Roscoe.

Hamilton has the biggest following of any Formula 1 driver on social media, the Briton’s Instagram account boasting 39.5m million while he has 8.5m on X.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed this week that the seven-time World Champion had unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

Even Ferrari and Roscoe weren’t exempt from the cull.

Hamilton did not give a reason for his decision, but it’s clear he’s not stepping away from social media as hours later, he posted gym selfies as he prepared for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s debut campaign as a Ferrari driver has not gone to plan, as the Briton has yet to record a Grand Prix podium, never mind a Grand Prix victory.

There have been highlights in the Sprints where he won in China and finished on the podium in Miami, but the celebrations were short-lived.

His downbeat interviews, coupled with testy radio messages, have led to a barrage of criticism on social media as fans question whether Hamilton’s best days are behind him.

It is something he tries to avoid reading.

“I don’t really read the news and I go for long, long periods of time without social media,” he said earlier this year. “So I’m not being bombarded with all the stuff on social media, so I’m kind of living in my own little bubble in my head.”

Hamilton was notably absent from social media in the wake of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when he took an extended break after losing the World title to Max Verstappen in controversial circumstances. That was also the first time he unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

He returned two months later, declaring “I’m back”.

Hamilton has previously spoken about social media and the strain it can put on a driver’s mental health by creating anxiety.

“You know, you don’t see me on social media a huge amount because there are anxieties that I have,” he said at the 2023 Brazilian GP.

“I have never spoken about it, but I’ve had to do a lot of work in the back.

“Whether it’s working through therapy, whether it’s taking on like finding different outlets, whether it’s reading more, whether it’s doing meditation, whether it’s trying to pull in more tools to my arsenal so that I can deal with the challenges that I’m facing.”

