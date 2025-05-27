Lewis Hamilton said for “most of the time I just want it to end” in a damning indictment of the Monaco GP after another dull race.

Only Fernando Alonso has completed more laps around Monaco than Lewis Hamilton in F1 history but even with his three wins, Hamilton said he wants the grand prix to be over more often than not.

Lewis Hamilton gives verdict on Monaco GP after latest boring race

F1’s Monaco issue was once again brought into the spotlight this past weekend with even an enforced two-stop rule failing to prevent a dull affair.

Hamilton, who spent most of his time well off the pace of the leaders, was asked about the race and said he always wants this particular grand prix to just be over.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he told DAZN. “I was pretty much alone the whole race. I overtook a couple of cars ahead. Without two stops, they could have just done one, so in that sense, I think it’s positive. But aside from that, I don’t know.

“I was pretty much in my own world. I wasn’t at the front, I wasn’t at the back. I lost a lot of time with the traffic, and I need to figure out why. I lost more than the others. It’s not ideal, but we come away with some points, so that’s a positive.”

“We needed a Safety Car or something today. We weren’t lucky in that sense. I chose to have two sets of hard tyres for the race, but we couldn’t benefit from it.”

“It [this year compared to others] was basically the same. Most of the time I just want it to end.”

Hamilton has cut a frustrated figure at Ferrari so far having failed to finish on the podium during a grand prix while team-mate Charles Leclerc has been on the rostrum on two occasions.

Hamilton’s frustrations do not appear confined to just him either with more tension playing out over the team radio with race engineer Riccardo Adami.

After the race, Hamilton asked Adami “Are you upset with me or something?” but there was no reply from the Italian.

More on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

New Lewis Hamilton evidence surfaces after tense Monaco GP team radio

Lewis Hamilton left baffled by Ferrari radio order in fresh miscommunication

Team boss Fred Vassuer explained though it was a matter of circuit logistics.

“When the driver is asking something between Turn 1 and 3, we have to wait [until] the tunnel to reply, to avoid to speak with him during the corners,” Vasseur told media including PlanetF1.com.

“It’s not that we are sleeping, it’s not that we are having a beer on the pit wall, it’s just because we have a section of the track, where we agreed before to speak with him.

“Honestly, it’s not a tension that the guy is asking something. He’s between the walls, he’s under pressure, he’s fighting, he’s at 300kph between the walls and I am perfectly fine with it.

“I spoke with him after the race, he was not upset at all.”

Read next: ‘F1: The Academy’ shoots for the stars but misses the mark