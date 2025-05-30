Lewis Hamilton issues damning ‘less hopeful’ assessment as new F1 venue awaits

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix is set to be its penultimate running at Barcelona, with the F1 2026 season adding a new semi-street race in Madrid that will become Spain’s only event in 2027.

While Lewis Hamilton noted that he hasn’t seen much of the track layout yet, he’s “less hopeful” for a good race, considering that “ninety-plus percent of the time,” new tracks are less compelling than those they replace.

Lewis Hamilton concerned about Madrid track layout

New for the F1 2026 schedule will be a fresh hybrid street race in Madrid, Spain that will be known as the ‘Madring.’

The 5.4-kilometer circuit will boast 22 turns that twist through city streets before dipping onto a purpose-built section near Real Madrid’s training complex and the Valdebebas festival grounds.

There, a sweeping banked turn with a 24% grade will take center stage, as will the second-longest straight on the F1 calendar.

Next year, the track will feature on the schedule in the autumn, while the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will take place in the autumn. However, heading into 2027, the expectation is that Barcelona will fall from the calendar, to be replaced by the Madring.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was asked about the Madring during a media session in the build-up to the Spanish Grand Prix. Interestingly he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that he hadn’t been keeping close tabs on the track development.

“I don’t have a particular view on it, to be honest,” he said of the incoming circuit.

“I love racing here in Barcelona; I think it’s a beautiful city.

“I’ve honestly not been to Madrid, but heard great things about the city. Not seen the track plans, either, so can’t comment.”

Later, the World Champion was pressed to share if there’s anything in particular he’ll miss about Barcelona — if the circuit has some irreplaceable features.

He responded, “I think ultimately losing any of the classics — and this is one of the classics — would be a shame, because this is, you know, as I’ve said, it’s a great city.

“There’s a great following here in Spain, particularly since Fernando was here. I think as long as we have a race in Spain, I think that’s probably what matters most.

“This feels like the home of Formula 1 in Spain. But it’s okay to progress as a sport.”

But then Hamilton continued on, sharing more about what the new track might entail.

“Madrid, as I said, is a great location, as long as they build a good circuit,” he explained, “which I’m less hopeful for.

“Building new circuits is very, very hit and miss.

“Ninety-plus percent of the time it’s worse, so as long as it’s a better circuit, or as good a circuit, then I’m not bothered either way.”

It’s not exactly a resounding seal of approval, at least not as far as the current slate of new F1 tracks is concerned.

Of course, as the Ferrari driver admitted, he’s yet to see the circuit or its progress, so he could still end up surprised. ]

