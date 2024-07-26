Lewis Hamilton issues response to Lando Norris’ cooldown room comments

Lewis Hamilton says he understands Lando Norris’ emotions in the wake of the Hungarian Grand Prix when the McLaren driver delivered a testy response to what was actually a compliment.

Norris and Hamilton joined first-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri on the podium at the Hungaroring after the Aussie clinched his first win, but in controversial circumstances.

Lewis Hamilton: It’s an age thing…

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Although Piastri led for much of the race having overtaken Norris into Turn 1 on the opening lap, McLaren’s strategy meant Norris got the undercut after the second round of pit stops, only to be told to give P1 back to his team-mate.

After 20 laps of back-and-forth with the McLaren pit wall he eventually slowed to let Piastri back through into the lead with the Aussie clinching the win.

Norris had to settle for second place in a race he could’ve won, the Briton taking the chequered flag ahead of Hamilton who was impressed with the pace of McLaren’s MCL38 and said so in the post-race cooldown room.

Norris, however, didn’t take the compliment as intended.

LH: “Phew! You guys are fast.”

LN: “You had a fast car seven years ago…”

LH: “Seven years ago? Long time. Were you here seven years ago?”

LN: “You had a quick car, and now it’s us.”

LH: “I wasn’t complaining, I was complimenting your car.”

Hamilton was asked about his compatriot’s reply as the drivers prepared for the Belgian Grand Prix, and said he understands the emotions Norris must have been feeling in that moment.

“It didn’t bother me, no,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“I’m nearly 40 years old, so I remember being in my mid-20s, and I remember when I go back and look at things that I said I would say differently or I would have reacted differently.

The F1 2024 numbers that matter

“And I know what it’s like when you come out of the race you feel like you should have won and your emotions are spiraling.

“I see that, and I’m like it’s an age thing and I don’t take it personally.

“I think ultimately, all of us drivers do put a lot of pressure on ourselves. That’s how we do what we do.

“And I don’t think you can be particularly great without putting pressure on yourself in life. You’ve got to aim high, and if you fail, and you’re like, that’s the greatest thing ever, you’re really relaxed about it, I don’t think you’re ever going to naturally achieve what you can potentially achieve.

“Can you be too hard on yourself? For sure.

“There was a time I didn’t think about it for three days when I was his age, so I know what it’s like. And that wasn’t healthy for me, but I don’t think Lando is locking himself in his room for three days at the moment. I hope he doesn’t!

“But I think what’s important is just to continue to do his journey. He’s driving great. They’ve got a great car, and they just need to keep working together as a team.”

