Signing a multi-year contract with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has revealed he “definitely” has a time frame in mind for his retirement as he sometimes thinks he doesn’t know “how much longer I can go”.

Hamilton surprised the world of Formula 1 earlier this year when he announced that 2024 would be his 12th and final season with Mercedes, the team with whom he won six World titles, as he’s off to Ferrari next year.

Lewis Hamilton: I will know when I need to stop

The Briton has signed a multi-year deal with the Scuderia but what exactly the parameters are, neither party is saying.

While it has been suggested it is a two-year deal with an option for a third, it could, according to former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, be just one “depending on how long he wants to continue, and what the results are“.

But for 39-year-old Hamilton, who is currently contesting his 18th season in the sport, there is a time frame in mind.

“I definitely do,” he told Esquire when asked about that.

“There are days I’m like, ‘shoot, I don’t know how much longer I can go’. There are days I’m like, ‘shoot, I’d love a break, a proper break’. Because you don’t get a real big break in the season like other sports.

“You don’t finish until mid to late December, and then you’re back into training already in January, and that’s two times a day you’re training. There are another couple of hours of therapy that you’re doing during that time as well. So you’re not really getting a huge amount of downtime.

“And in February, you’re flat-out running until December.”

Told that sounds ‘pretty gruelling’, the seven-time World Champion revealed he “mentally” does have “a plan of where I would like to extend to” given his racing commitments extend beyond the track.

“I’ve just got to strategize and sequence things,” he said. “I’m very much about sequencing, like looking at brands that I collaborate with, companies that I’m essentially starting, how I manage my time between all those, and how I’m able to dedicate myself to this job still.

“Is there a time when I’m not all in and I’m just not in love with it anymore? That’s the moment that hopefully never happens, in the sense that I’ve fallen out of love with it. But I will know when I need to stop.”

Asked if he’ll ‘feel it’ when the moment arrives, he replied: “I want to make sure I really max it out while I can and fully enjoy this sport I’ve done my whole life.

“There are so many people that have finished their careers early, and I’ve spoken to many who’ve said they wish they could have just done one more year or two.

“And they’re like, ‘Stay in as long as you can!’

“But I don’t want to do it if I’m not good.

“So it’s like, how much do you want to train? When you’re 22, it’s so easy to work out and be fit. There’s no recovery and you’ve got nothing else going on, no other stresses, no real responsibilities except for that one thing to go and kill.

“Now it’s: How can you stay sharp and be able to do all those things you have going on, and still be able to compete with those young guys in their twenties?”

