Untelevised team radio footage from the Italian Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari “that one hurts” after missing out on a podium finish at Monza.

The seven-time world champion was also heard apologising to Ferrari’s fans, the tifosi, for not “giving you what you need.”

Untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio after Italian Grand Prix

Having emerged as the closest challenger to the championship-leading Mercedes team in the F1 2026 season, Ferrari entered its home race with high expectations.

However, the team had a troubled weekend at Monza, where Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc clashed at the start.

Leclerc spectacularly crashed out of the race on the second lap after a mistake at Parabolica, with Hamilton eventually coming home sixth, more than 24 seconds behind the race-winning Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who triumphed from 19th on the grid.

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Untelevised footage from the end of the race has revealed the moment Hamilton admitted that it “hurt” to finish sixth, with the 41-year-old heard apologising to Ferrari’s supporters.

The full exchange between Hamilton and his race engineer Carlo Santi went as follows:

Santi: “Chequered flag. Mode charge. And we finish P6. Antonelli won the race, Russell P2, Verstappen P3, Norris four and Piastri five. And thank you, Lewis. Not the race that we wanted.”

Hamilton: “No.”

Santi: “It was tough.”

Hamilton: “Yeah, mate, that one hurts… that one definitely hurts. But thank you for continuing to show up, mate. And great job all weekend, guys, just in the garage as always, still delivering. Grazie a tutti. And the tifosi, thank you for turning out and giving us your love. Sorry we didn’t give you what you need.”

Santi: “Thank you.”

Having apologised for his emotional reaction to a disappointing race at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, Hamilton reiterated his criticism of Ferrari following the race at Monza.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets, Hamilton dismissed Leclerc’s suggestion that both Ferrari drivers were at fault at the start, insisting that there was “no ‘we'” in the debate.

Hamilton added: “I think it comes down to rules of engagement.

“When I was at Mercedes, we had a written rule of engagement. We never really, really had it too bad – maybe between me and Nico [Rosberg] a couple of times – but more often than not it was good.

“Here there are no rules, and I think that’s something that we need to try and address.”

He also remarked that Ferrari has missed the chance to target the championship by prioritising him over Leclerc, conceding that it is now “too late” for him to catch Antonelli in the title race.

Hamilton and Leclerc remain on one win apiece with a maximum of 10 races remaining in F1 2026, with Antonelli now 76 points clear of third-placed Hamilton.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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