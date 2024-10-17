‘Not my girlfriend’ – Lewis Hamilton jealousy theory shut down by Leclerc

Charles Leclerc gave quite the response when he was asked about any feeling of jealousy towards future Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

In a shock move before the F1 2024 campaign even got underway, Hamilton triggered an exit clause in his Mercedes contract – the team he was won six of his record-equalling seven World Championships with since joining in 2013 – in order to secure a switch to Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc ‘Fred not my girlfriend’ quip to Lewis Hamilton question

Hamilton will replace Spaniard Carlos Sainz who has since secured a multi-year deal with Williams.

And during the Festival dello Sport, Leclerc was interestingly asked whether there is any feeling of jealousy towards Hamilton as the Brit readies to continue his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth title in Ferrari red.

Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur go way back, with Vasseur having been Hamilton’s ART boss on the junior scene, Hamilton winning his Formula 3 Euro Series and GP2 titles under Vasseur’s guidance.

“But Fred is not my girlfriend!” Leclerc replied to that theory.

“But I knew about the negotiations with Lewis and for me having him will be a further challenge with everything he has won.

“I am very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can’t wait because you can learn from every team-mate. For me it will also be a great opportunity to show what I can do in the car.”

All the details you need on Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

👉 Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move

Hamilton has just six race weekends remaining as a Mercedes driver, next up being the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Hamilton holds the record for most United States GP victories with six and most wins at COTA, five, all of those achieved with Mercedes.

But, once Hamilton does embark on his huge Ferrari challenge from F1 2025, his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is sure that Hamilton will have no issue adapting to life at Maranello.

As per the Italian arm of Motorsport.com, Wolff said: “I think many people say it will be very difficult [for Hamilton to adjust to life at Ferrari].

“But I think if people say it will be very difficult, it is often the opposite.

“Ferrari is a great team, there are great people, a lot of emotions and passion, so there is pressure, but I think they will find a way to work together.”

Hamilton’s vacated Mercedes seat will be filled by their Italian teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli.

Read next: FIA confirm key change to Formula 1 points system for F1 2025 season