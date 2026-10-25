Ahead of Kimi Antonelli’s potential crowning as Formula 1’s world champion at the United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton jokingly advised the Mercedes driver to “slow down”.

Antonelli will wrap up the title on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas if he secures a 125-point advantage over the chasing pack. He is currently 102 points ahead of George Russell, with Hamilton a further nine points off the pace.

Lewis Hamilton jokes about Kimi Antonelli’s potential F1 title win

Mercedes entered this year’s championship as the pre-season favourite to win the double, but the experienced Russell, not Antonelli, was tipped to claim the Drivers’ title.

While Russell did lead the standings early in the campaign, having won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Antonelli leapfrogged his teammate at the Japanese Grand Prix with his second win of the championship.

The Italian, who has won eight Grands Prix, has barely put a wheel wrong as he raced to a 102-point lead over Russell.

His advantage is such that he could wrap up the title on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas, with five races to spare.

Hamilton, Mercedes’ most recent world champion, was asked what advice he had for Antonelli as he neared the monumental achievement.

“Slow down!” he joked.

“No, I don’t know. He doesn’t need any advice. I think he’s shown this year, and also last year, but particularly this year, his talent and his ability, his calmness and his approach.

“He’s done an amazing job this year, and I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of the way he’s carried himself, how he interacts with the drivers and even with you guys.

“It’s great to see him and the team excel. If it’s not my team, I’d always want to see my old team do well.”

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Antonelli replaced Hamilton last season when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took the gamble to put a rookie driver in the car after Hamilton announced that he would be leaving for Ferrari.

Hamilton says he knew that Antonelli, who had been a member of the Mercedes junior programme since 2019, would be the one to replace him.

“I mean, when I was there, I knew who was going to be replacing me,” he declared.

“Kimi was around the team, following us a lot, particularly in the last year that I was there. And I think it was the right decision to create an opportunity for a young and up-and-coming driver.

“Kimi had shown his abilities in the lower categories and his enthusiasm, his charm and his good approach to everything. He was always fitting really well into the environment.

“I think in his first year, it’s tough for anybody going into a seat like that, into a team like that, and getting up and running with all the expectations on your shoulders, the things you have, the commitment you have, all those sorts of things. But I think he’s really taken it in his stride.

“It’s been really great to see his performances this year. It’s massively impressive, and he deserves to be the champion.”

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