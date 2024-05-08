Lewis Hamilton had supermodel Kendall Jenner “terrified” as he gave her a high-speed tour of the Miami Grand Prix circuit…not just once.

After the Asian section that kicked off the F1 2024 calendar, Formula 1 headed over to the United States for the first of three stops in the nation this season, the Miami Grand Prix. However, Hamilton was not lapping the Miami International Autodrome in his Mercedes W15 only.

‘Holy f***!’ – Lewis Hamilton petrifies Kendall Jenner

Instead, Hamilton was also busy at the wheel of a Mercedes GT AMG, with Jenner his special guest in the passenger seat for a high-speed thrill ride. But, while Jenner it seemed would have been very happy for Hamilton to stop at one lap, he decided to throw in another for good measure.

“You ready?” Hamilton asked Jenner with a fist bump before he got the Mercedes GT AMG moving. “Yeah I guess. I’m terrified,” she responded.

“Holy f***! Lewis!” Jenner exclaimed as Hamilton put his foot down, “I can’t believe this is what you do all the time.”

But, just as Jenner thought it was all over, it was not. “We’ll go again,” said Hamilton, and while Jenner said “no, I can’t”, Hamilton was not about to listen as a beaming smile broke out and he floored it for another lap.

“Oh my god Lewis! I literally hate you!” Jenner screamed as the seven-time World Champion burned in some donuts on the Miami track for good measure.

“Okay I get! You’re really good,” was her next attempt to get Hamilton to call it quits as he set off again at speed, but, it didn’t work.

Hamilton made sure to get another “let’s go again” in, as a joke this time, with Jenner having said she felt “so much better now that it’s over”. This time, it was.

Hamilton was not the only Mercedes driver taking a celebrity for a spin in Miami, with George Russell doing the same. Music icon Ed Sheeran was in the passenger seat.

While Sheeran was a lot quieter around his rapid tour of the Miami International Autodrome, that and the spirts of nervous laughter suggested he was not enjoying the ride too much either.

“Oh my god, f***!” was about as much talking as Russell got out of him during the lap, Sheeran showing the Mercedes driver his shaking arms.

“I can’t believe you do that day in day out,” Sheeran added at the end.

As for the Miami Grand Prix action, it was another tricky outing for Mercedes, Hamilton’s P6 and Russell’s P8 meaning their wait for a first podium in F1 2024 goes on.

