Lewis Hamilton has again backed Kimi Antonelli to be his successor at Mercedes, as reports grow about the young Italian’s future.

The 18-year-old has emerged as the leading candidate to replace the seven-time World Champion when he moves to Ferrari next season, with Antonelli set for his FP1 debut with Mercedes on Friday when he takes the wheel of George Russell’s car.

Lewis Hamilton ‘really excited’ to see Kimi Antonelli progress in future

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Antonelli, currently in his debut season in Formula 2 with Prema, has emerged as the favourite to take over the seat set to be vacated by Hamilton at the end of the year, with the Italian having served as a junior driver with the Silver Arrows since his karting days.

Hamilton had said earlier this season he would pick the teenager to replace him, given the choice, and he appears to be the driver most likely to take on the seat as it stands – though Mercedes are yet to confirm their decision at time of writing.

Having shaken Hamilton’s hand as a grid kid before a race several years ago, there is a chance Antonelli could line up against Hamilton next season, something which the seven-time World Champion believes would be a deserved opportunity.

“Well, I said a long time ago that I think that’s who the team should choose moving forwards,” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com at Monza.

“Time will tell what they end up deciding to do, but I think he’s one of those young, super talented kids that’s come through. I mean, he’s a young adult now, but he’s only 18.

How could Kimi Antonelli fit into the F1 2025 grid as it stands?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

“I think it’d be good for people just to remember he is just turning 18, and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

“I’m really excited to watch his progress. I saw a picture earlier on of us back in, I think, 2018 and he was one of the grid kids, and I’m shaking his hand at the front of the grid.

“So it obviously reminds you how old you are when you have those experiences, but I’m looking forward to seeing his growth and his journey through into Formula 1.”

Asked for why he believes he would be a good fit for the team, Hamilton added his status having come through the ranks reminded him of his own lengthy stint at McLaren, becoming their junior driver at a young age before graduating to a Formula 1 seat in 2007.

“We’ve been watching him through the through the different formulas. I think naturally, he’s a Mercedes [junior] driver,” he added.

“I just think that we are starting to see a lot younger drivers coming through, and I think we’re just in that time where, there’s only 20 seats, and I think it’s time we’re starting to see this new wave come through, in terms of taking on another driver that’s had many, many years of experience, as opposed to giving an opportunity to a youngster.

“That’s what McLaren did for me, and it worked out well. So in my opinion, it’s just an opportunity for him to grow.

“He would get to work with the best in class, learn from people that I’ve worked with for so many years.

“It is a lot of weight on someone’s shoulders, but as I said, it’s a great environment that I think they would just be able to nurture him and carry him through it.

“But there are other really good options. So you’d have to ask Toto [Wolff] which one he is leaning towards.”

Read next: Revealed: The McLaren standout that could set them apart at the Italian Grand Prix