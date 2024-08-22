Lewis Hamilton is the only driver who draws out the “old Max” Verstappen, who has developed the ideal title-winning driving approach.

That is the opinion of former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Marc Surer, who was keen to talk up the huge progress he sees in Verstappen’s racecraft, even if Hamilton is the kryptonite to it.

‘Old Max Verstappen comes through’ battling Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen, at times, found his robust and on the limit racing approach called into question during the early stages of his career, but the Red Bull driver has grown into an elite F1 racing driver, rising to end the Hamilton era in 2021 which served as the launching pad for Verstappen’s own run of dominance to become a three-time World Champion.

Surer believes that Verstappen has now developed a far more pragmatic and considered approach to his racing, key for title success, though should he find himself up against Hamilton on the track, it flicks the switch for the “old Max” to make a brief return in that moment.

The duo have been no strangers to their battles triggering collisions, the most recent being at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as they scrapped over the final podium place.

“When he battles Lewis Hamilton, the old Max comes through again. But not otherwise,” Surer told Motorsport-Total.com.

“He’s very deliberate in the way he races. That’s how you become a champion.

“He used to charge forwards like a madman. Today, he takes it one step at a time. Very calmly. If he’s not in front, he takes his time.

“This is not the Max we know from before. He used to go forwards with a crowbar. But he’s learnt a lot.”

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen rivalry analysed

👉 Before 2021: What Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen said before F1 relationship turned sour

👉 F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

And that approach will serve Verstappen well in his F1 2024 title battle, with McLaren and Mercedes having emerged from the chasing pack to wipe out the dominance which Verstappen and Red Bull had been enjoying.

However, with McLaren’s Lando Norris serving as Verstappen’s closest Drivers’ title challenger – 78 points behind with 10 rounds to go – Surer believes Norris is going to be relying on retirements for this version of Verstappen to have a chance.

But, while he no longer sees inconsistencies in Verstappen, Surer believes they are there in Norris, who became an F1 race winner for the first time at the 2024 Miami GP.

“He won’t retire. He only retired once in Australia, Verstappen. Otherwise he doesn’t retire,” said Surer. “If he retires more often, then it suddenly looks completely different.

“It’s Lando Norris who has fluctuations, not Max. Max is now driving so cleverly that he says: ‘Okay, I can’t win now, then I’ll just stay second’.”

McLaren are a more immediate threat to Red Bull in the title fight, having reduced Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship lead to just 42 points.

Read next: Ex-engineer accuses Lewis Hamilton of ‘letting himself go’ when he has no chance of winning F1 race