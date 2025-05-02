Martin Brundle observed the Ferrari driven by Lewis Hamilton “all over the place” in combat with Lando Norris in Saudi Arabia.

And in Brundle’s opinion, “quite clearly”, that Ferrari SF-25 is not set up in a way which best compliments Hamilton’s driving style, after a challenging start to Ferrari life for the seven-time World Champion.

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Can F1 icon turn it around?

A settling-in period for Hamilton at Ferrari was widely expected, but regardless, he has begun his Ferrari career in underwhelming fashion.

Yet to finish a grand prix ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, while the one-lap gap to Leclerc was over half a second in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Hamilton has made a series of downbeat statements as he struggles to get to grips with the Ferrari challenger.

The SF-25 is an F1 machine which Hamilton is struggling to gel with, and after watching Hamilton battling with Norris during the early stages of the Saudi Arabian GP, Brundle believes this was clearly displayed.

“I think quite clearly, the car is not set up well for Lewis’ driving style,” Brundle, a nine-time F1 podium visitor, told Sky F1 at the Miami Grand Prix.

“When we saw in Saudi Arabia, Lando catching him and we saw on the onboard camera, I mean, the Ferrari was all over the place. Lewis is really struggling there.

“I mean, Lewis, statistically, is the greatest of all time, and in many people’s eyes, he is the GOAT.

“We’ve seen him win races where I felt sure in a wheelie bin, he would have still won the race.

“He’s got the speed, he’s got the talent, but somehow or other, it’s not gelling there, you know.

“In terms of where the buttons are on the steering wheel and all that sort of thing… We do all that in the sim. That, I don’t think is relevant. But quite clearly, whichever way Lewis is trying to take that car, doesn’t suit him.”

More from the Miami Grand Prix

👉 Miami Grand Prix here to stay as massive calendar extension signed

👉 Revealed: Three bold predictions for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton gave a fresh assessment of his Ferrari situation ahead of the race weekend, admitting that “lots of things” are currently holding him back.

Asked what is getting in the way of consistent performance and comfort for him at Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “Many things. Lots of different things. There’s not one particular.”

Yet, he insisted that he is shutting down the outside noise.

“I try not to really focus on opinions of people that have no insight into actually what is going on – insights from individuals that have never been in my position,” he added.

“So yeah, I just keep my head down and try to continue to enjoy the work that I do with the people I work with.”

Hamilton sits P7 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, two positions and 16 points behind Leclerc.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘power seat’ ambition at F1’s top table