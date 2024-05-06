With Lando Norris at last off the mark, it seems his Miami Grand Prix victory celebrations will be mixed with attempts to change his flight.

An appearance from the Safety Car represented perfect timing for Norris who was able to pit and come back out P1, but he needed no helping hand to secure victory from there as he pulled away from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – who had led most of the race – Norris winning his first Formula 1 race by a margin of 7.6 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton urges Lando Norris to change his flight

Norris was congratulated by many of his fellow F1 drivers after his huge achievement, with Hamilton also “really happy” for his fellow Brit, having claimed his first win with the team too in 2007, their return to the top of the order a very welcome sight.

And with Norris planning to go “all the way” in his celebrations, Hamilton has told Norris that changing his flight home – scheduled for the same day – was a must.

“I feel really happy for Lando,” said Hamilton.

“I just told him he needs to stay tonight. He’s going to try and change his flight. He’s got to. He just won a race.

“But such a special moment to win your first grand prix and obviously I started at McLaren, so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 stats: Which drivers have scored the most points without winning a race?

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

While seven-time World Champion Hamilton has not tasted victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his drive to P7 here in Miami represented a pleasing performance, Hamilton happy with the setup of his W15 and with the fact that he could keep Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in his sights.

He did though come close to disaster in a tense early battle with Nico Hulkenberg, a day after his ding-dong affair with the other Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

Asked if he was encouraged by the pace he showed, Hamilton replied: “Yeah, honestly really good day.

“Great job by the team, I was really happy with the setup we finally got, finally got that sorted, or at least in a better window.

“And to be able to move forwards and have some good battles with a few drivers. There was one which was close to ending.

“But what’s crazy is I just felt the most calm in that moment. I don’t know why.

“And then to hold on to the Red Bulls, or one of the Red Bulls at the end, it felt great to like see the Ferrari and the Red Bull within distance.”

Mercedes are though still searching for their first podium in F1 2024.

Read next: ‘About time!’ – Lando Norris drops F-bomb on live TV after ending F1 winless streak