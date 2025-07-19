Rumours that Lewis Hamilton is dating Raye are in overdrive after the pop singer made her latest visit to the Ferrari garage at the British Grand Prix.

Raye, who produced a track for the recently released Brad Pitt F1 movie, has been an increasingly familiar face in the paddock during the F1 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton dating pop singer Raye after latest Ferrari garage appearance?

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Rachel Keen, appeared at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as a guest of the Ferrari team before attending the F1 movie premiere with Hamilton.

The singer performed on stage at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, with Raye also watching Hamilton’s exploits from the Ferrari garage at Silverstone.

Reports have claimed that Hamilton was spotted ‘worshipping’ Raye from the side of the stage during her performance at Silverstone, with the Ferrari driver describing her performance as “great” when addressing the crowds at the British Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old told fans after qualifying: “Raye is the first concert I’ve been to after a race and she was great.

“She was the first concert I’ve been to at Silverstone actually. So it was great to see her, wasn’t it?

“It’s so great that acts can come here now. When I was watching last night I was like it’s incredible to perform here the crowd were great.”

Raye was interviewed on the grid by Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle ahead of the first race of the F1 2025 campaign in Melbourne, where she expressed her admiration for Hamilton as he prepared for his Ferrari debut.

She said: “Team Lewis! We couldn’t miss this moment.

“This is electric. The first black man in red, we’re so proud to see it.”

Asked if she had much contact with Hamilton over the course of the Australian Grand Prix weekend, she said: “Yeah, no. He’s had to really get in his zone.

“We’re just here to support and I’m so grateful I get to be here to witness this moment.”

Hamilton equalled his best result of F1 2025 at Silverstone by finishing fourth, narrowly missing out on his first podium finish with Ferrari.

The seven-time World Champion has failed to record a top-three finish across his first 12 races with the Scuderia, marking his worst-ever start to an F1 season.

Next weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa will mark a year since Hamilton’s last F1 victory, having inherited a record-extending 105th career win in the 2024 race following the disqualification of then-Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ferrari is set to introduce a major rear-suspension upgrade at Spa in a bid to rescue its disappointing season.

The tweaked suspension, which is expected to rectify the persistent ride-height issues with the SF-25 car, made its on-track debut in a filming day at Mugello earlier this week.

