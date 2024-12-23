Lewis Hamilton was told by ex-Ferrari boss and current F1 president Stefano Domenicali to learn the language and full integrate into Ferrari culture.

And Domenicali has confirmed that this exactly what the seven-time World Champion is in the process of doing.

Lewis Hamilton learning Italian and Ferrari culture

In a blockbuster development before the 2024 campaign got underway, Hamilton activated a release clause in his Mercedes deal to seal a move to Ferrari – effective as of F1 2025 – in order to realise a childhood dream.

However, if Hamilton wants his Ferrari story to be a successful one, then he was told by their former team principal Domenicali that he must fully embrace the culture. And he has seen that Hamilton is doing exactly that.

Speaking to Autoracer about Hamilton’s Ferrari move, Domenicali said: “He will bring a lot of interest.

“He is learning to speak Italian and to understand how to integrate into our culture. I told him, it is fundamental for him to be able to do this as well. In Ferrari he will find a different environment than before.”

Ferrari opted against renewing the contract of Carlos Sainz in order to facilitate Hamilton’s arrival, as the winner of a record 105 grands prix prepares to partner Charles Leclerc for this new Ferrari era.

The pairing will create an intriguing dynamic, as Leclerc – the chosen one looking to restore title glory to Ferrari after coming through their academy – goes up against an F1 icon in Hamilton who is looking to win that eighth World Championship which would move him ahead of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

And Domenicali hopes that the peace will remain.

“Charles will obviously have to accept that having someone like Lewis in the house will not be an easy partner,” Domenicali warned. “At the same time Lewis will definitely have the ability to transmit this positivity of his in trying to achieve his record. He has it as clear as if it were on the centre bar of the Halo.

“They love each other very much and I hope they will love each other again at the end of the year.”

While Hamilton returned to winning ways in 2024 with triumphs at Silverstone and Spa, it was a rocky road to the Mercedes finish line.

Not only because Hamilton turned heads with his “definitely not fast anymore” self-assessment after Qatar qualifying – Hamilton losing the 2024 qualifying head-to-head 19-5 to George Russell – but also, as he revealed, due to the internal “turbulence” generated by his decision to join Ferrari.

Asked by Channel 4 after the Abu Dhabi season finale if his Ferrari move had sunk in yet, Hamilton replied: “It hasn’t, honestly.

“I remember at the beginning of the year when I was printing off the contract and couldn’t believe that it was actually happening.

“It’s been a really, really, really long year. Tough to firstly go with the announcement and then obviously the relationship.

“Lots of turbulence, lots of ups and downs with people that I’ve been working with for many, many years.

“Managing that was really, really, really tough through the whole year. There’s so many people and it’s affected everybody.

“To go through this low, turbulent time and then come back and get to a point here where love just comes through.

“Beyond the upset and people [saying] ‘I can’t imagine you in red’ to now just [saying to me] ‘I wish you all the best, thank you so much for everything we’ve done’ and tears.

“It’s really beautiful. Honestly, I’m forever grateful to this team, every member that’s here, every member back in the factory, it’s been the honour of my life to be a part of it.

“I can’t believe that I’m going to be in red next year. It looks good on me, so hopefully I can make that work!”

