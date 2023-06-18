Lewis Hamilton love triangle theory emerges involving Shakira and Brazilian model

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly in the midst of a love triangle with the Formula 1 superstar said to be “dating” Brazilian model Juliana Nalú, while also linked to Shakira.

Last month reports emerged claiming seven-time F1 World Champion Hamilton had found love with Shakira, the singing sensation on hand to watch him race at the Miami Grand Prix before the two spent an afternoon on a boating trip.

Shakira was back at the track for the Spanish Grand Prix, cheering as Hamilton crossed the line in second place, with the rumoured couple later enjoying a post-race dinner with PSG football club stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Neither party would comment on the rumours with Hamilton notoriously private about his relationships.

But according to the Daily Mail, the rumours of love being in the air may be premature as it seems Hamilton could be dating another South American beauty in Brazilian model Nalú.

Eagled-eyed fans on social media have noticed Nalú has been seen with the Formula 1 driver several times including the Miami Grand Prix and at the annual Coachella Music festival.

They were also seen at a New York restaurant in the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix.

“It’s not the first time they are together, in January they took a photo in a jacuzzi. Is Lewis Hamilton really dating Shakira and also sneaking out with Juliana?” asked one social media user.

“This guys is a genius, first with Shakira and now with Brazilian Juliana Nalú.”

Another stated: “I need clarity in this love triangle. He was with Shakira last week. Which is it?”

According to People magazine, the Hamilton-Shakira romance was only in its infancy with a source saying “they’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty.”

But, it seems, it may also be over already.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Shakira’s entourage weren’t happy with her buddying romance with the F1 champion and warned her that “he’s a womaniser” with a “very similar profile to Gerard Pique”, her ex-husband.