Lewis Hamilton has not enjoyed the smoothest starts to his Ferrari career after making the blockbuster move from Mercedes.

However, his former team-mate George Russell is confident that there is more “magic” to come from Hamilton once he gets fully up to speed with Ferrari life.

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: More ‘magic’ to come?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

While the F1 2025 Championship standings do not make for horrible reading for Hamilton, the deficit to Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc only seven points, the fact that he is yet to finish a grand prix ahead of Leclerc, plus his downbeat demeanour after Bahrain qualifying – similar to what was seen at times in a challenging final Mercedes season – has raised concerns.

Hamilton was six-tenths off Leclerc’s pace in qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit and afterwards declared that he was “not doing a good enough job on my side” and “just wasn’t quick today”.

Also claiming that the Ferrari SF-25 still feels “alien” to him after 12 years and six World Championship wins at Mercedes, Hamilton did nonetheless deliver the highlight of a Sprint pole and victory in China.

And that kind of trademark Hamilton “magic” is something which Russell says we will see more of as Hamilton becomes more at one with Ferrari and the car.

Russell spent three seasons as Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate from 2022-24, defeating Hamilton in the qualifying and race head-to-head battles in their final season together last year.

Asked for his thoughts on Hamilton’s start to Ferrari life ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Russell said: “I don’t really know, to be honest. After Fernando [Alonso] he’s the most experienced driver on the grid, a seven-time World Champion and he’s an incredible person and racing driver.

“We saw it in China, second race of the season, on pole in the Sprint, wins the race comfortably.

“I know what he’s capable of, and it’s not easy going into a new team and the competition is tough, but he’s an amazing driver and I’m sure, when things start to click, as they did in China, we’ll see more of that magic.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

And despite the mounting pressure and chatter, Hamilton affirmed his confidence ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP that he and Ferrari is a partnership that will deliver, despite the ‘crisis’ stories increasingly doing the rounds.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton was asked if there is truth to the belief that people look to ‘make a crisis out of everything’ as outside observers of Ferrari.

“Yes,” he replied.

“I mean, on one side it’s to be expected, it’s the greatest team in Formula 1 history. It’s that special.

“Of course, there’s more clips, there’s more stories that are written about it, and people have opinions, and it’s not always been smooth sailing.

“So I think just from my perspective, you can’t work with a team and change things overnight – and we’ve spent this time really getting to know each other.

“There are changes that are short term, that we will do together, keep all the greatness, and keep building the areas that we could be stronger in – and some of those take it could be short term, and some of them are longer term.

“There’s so many great things within this team, and so we want to harness the energy and the passion that’s within the team, and we also have to, like, protect the team as well, because the spotlight’s more on this team than any other team.

“Everyone in this team, really, their heart is so in it. Like, we’re riding the rollercoaster ride up and down together.

“I have no doubts that we will get to where we plan to be. It’s just going to take time.”

