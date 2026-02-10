Marc Hynes, the former manager of Lewis Hamilton, has been appointed chief racing officer of the Cadillac F1 team.

Hynes, a former British F3 champion, managed Hamilton’s affairs between 2015 and 2021 as chief executive of the seven-time world champion’s Project 44 management company.

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac F1 team ahead of F1 2026 season

The pair were reunited ahead of the 2025 season after Hamilton swapped Mercedes for Ferrari.

Hamilton went on to suffer the worst season of his career in 2025, failing to register a podium finish across as campaign for the first time since he arrived in F1 in 2007.

It emerged last week that Hamilton and Hynes had parted ways ahead of the F1 2026 season with the latter on the verge of securing a new role with Cadillac.

The team has now confirmed that Hynes has arrived in the role of chief racing officer.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas return with Cadillac F1 team

A five-step guide to being the ideal F1 wingman: Lessons from Perez, Bottas, more

Eight times Sergio Perez has been the perfect team-mate for Max Verstappen

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Cadillac said that Hynes will ‘work to ensure peak performance throughout the team’s racing operations’ in his new role by aligning the driving and engineering groups and streamlining processes between the sporting and technical departments.

He will also ‘manage Cadillac’s driver programme’ including race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, reserve driver Zhou Guanyu and test driver Colton Herta.

Hynes said: “Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning.

“We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone – drivers and engineers alike – to perform at their very best.”

Graeme Lowdon, the Cadillac F1 team principal, added: “Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team.

“His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid.

“As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.”

Hynes already had a pre-existing relationship with Cadillac via his management of Zhou, who arrived as the team’s reserve driver last month following a spell in the same role at Ferrari.

Lowdon, the former sporting director of the now-defunct Marussia team, is also involved in Zhou’s management team.

Hynes also previously worked alongside Lowdon at Marussia – then competing as Virgin Racing – as a driver coach in 2010.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last week, Cadillac held a filming day in Bahrain on Monday ahead of the start of the second pre-season test of F1 2026 tomorrow (Tuesday).

Read next: What to watch out for at F1 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain