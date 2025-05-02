The Miami Grand Prix weekend kicked off with news that Max Verstappen would miss media day, as he and his partner Kelly Piquet were expecting their first child together.

During the pre-race press conference, drivers were asked if they had any advice for the new father — and whether or not they felt Verstappen might slow down.

Will Max Verstappen slow down with the arrival of his first child?

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child together, and word came at the start of the Miami Grand Prix weekend that the reigning champion would skip media day; the baby was on the way.

The arrival of the new baby means that Verstappen will join Nico Hulkenberg as the only drivers with children on the F1 2025 grid.

The Red Bull Racing driver has requested privacy as he and Piquet navigate this new phase of their lives, but the subject of a new father in the paddock was naturally touched on during interviews with the rest of the grid.

As the other father on the grid, Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg was asked if he had any advice to share with Verstappen.

“I hope it’s a good sleeper!” he joked.

“We’ve been quite fortunate and lucky. But yeah, I think there’s lots to discover – many beautiful, nice things that come with that. So yeah, I’m sure he’ll enjoy it.”

Hulkenberg was also asked if he felt that drivers become a few tenths slower after becoming a father.

The German driver responded, “I mean, judge for yourself – look at the stats and what happens.

“Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don’t feel that’s the case. I feel once we step in the car – visor down, go out – even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we’re just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise.

“I just personally feel it’s added benefit because it’s giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1. So I would even say it’s kind of been helpful for me, if anything.”

The other two drivers in the FIA press conference, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, were asked if they hoped that the new arrival to the Verstappen family would distract the four-time champion.

Neither driver wanted to address that question specifically, though both did take a moment to express their well wishes to the new family.

“I just wish him all the best,” Hamilton said. “It’s such an amazing, special thing.”

He also added a nice anecdote: “I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him.”

Mercedes’ Russell also dodged the question.

“I think we’re all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life,” he said.

“I guess for anyone who’s had a kid, it’s a pretty special moment. So yeah, all the best to him.

“As Nico says, I think for many people it probably brings things to your life. I know what it’s like when I see my nieces and nephews – they’re not my kids, but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them.

“And you’ve seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don’t see it changing anything on his professional level.”

